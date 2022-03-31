Rodney David Emerson
Rodney David Emerson, 38, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 28, 1983, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He worked in the maintenance department at Kenlake Foods, and was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church. He was a 2001 graduate of Calloway County High School.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mae and JD Pace; paternal grandmother, Mavis Colson-Kilgore; paternal grandfather, Clifton Emerson; paternal great-grandfather, PaPa Emerson; and his stepmother, Margie Winchester.
Mr. Emerson is survived by his son, Dolan Emerson of Murray; his mother, Mary Linda Raccuglia and husband Joseph of Temple, Pennsylvania; his father, David Emerson of Murray; two sisters, Sabrina Emerson Martin and boyfriend Rodger Doughty of Murray and Jennifer Raccuglia-Resoro and husband Rene of Johns Creek, Georgia; four brothers, Scott Winchester and wife Amanda of Murray, Paul Winchester and wife Kimberly of Murray, Bob Winchester of Lexington and Joseph Raccuglia Jr. of Boston, Massachusetts; a niece, Mia Martin of Murray; and his special friend, Autumn Phillips of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles and Tommy Greer officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Allie Jo Robertson
Allie Jo Robertson, 75, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Memphis, Tennessee to C. M. Pearson and Roy Lee Atchison Pearson, who preceded her in death.
She retired from Murray State University as a professor in the College of Education. She was of Methodist faith and was very involved in early childhood education organizations. She was passionate about children and education. She was in the inaugural class of Parents as Teachers in Missouri and started an early childhood special education program in Lebanon, Missouri. She went back to school to further her education, receiving a master’s degree from Southwest Missouri State University and a Doctoral degree from University of Missouri. She began her career working with young children and embracing all their unique needs. She ended her career teaching college students to be future educators.
Mrs. Robertson is survived by her husband, O.L. Robertson of Puryear, Tennessee; one daughter, Jessica Carolan and husband Dustin of Mendon, Illinois; two sons, Jason Robertson and Kim Hill of Murray and Jonathan Robertson of Mayfield; one sister, Ruth Damron and husband Wayne of Fayetteville, Tennessee; and four granddaughters, Laci Robertson, Allis Carolan, Devon Carolan and Bellamy Carolan.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating and Alesa Walker presenting the Eulogy. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray State University Foundation, in memory of Allie Jo Robertson, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra F. Simmons
Sandra F. Simmons, 83, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her home.
She graduated from Dresden High School and received an associates degree from Freed Hardeman College and a bachelors degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin. After teaching school in Southern Illinois for a year, she married Barry Simmons, and they spent the next four years with Barry in the Marine Corps. While in California, she worked at State Farm Insurance Companies regional office. After the Marines, they spent several years on dairy farms, the last one being at Murray State University. Sandra retired from the Murray Electric System after 18 years and they moved to East Tennessee where they lived for 16 years. While there, they enjoyed several years traveling around the United States and Canada in their motor home. They moved to Paris, Tennessee in 2019. She was a member of East Wood Church of Christ in Paris and several other congregations in the former places they lived.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Ruby Fowler; a brother, Lynn Fowler; and a nephew, Tom Fowler.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Barry Simmons of Paris, Tennessee; a daughter, Bari Lyn Simmons of Lexington; a son, Neal (Laura) Simmons of Fayetteville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Brooke and Andrew Simmons of Fayetteville; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and several nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville, Tennessee, with John Gammon officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Hazel Marie Langley Dolchan
Hazel Marie Langley Dolchan, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Oct. 11, 1952, in Annetta, Kentucky, (Grayson Co.) to James and Hazel Nelson Langley, who preceded her in death.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts, a Master of Arts in Education and completed her KY Rank 1 certification. She was an art Instructor for the Graves County School system until her retirement after 27 1/2 years. She was an avid equine enthusiasts, prolific artist and gardener. She was a fantastic wife, mother, grandmother and great friend. he was also a member of the Murray Art Guild.
Marie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Joseph John Dolchan Jr.; daughters, Andrea White and husband Doug of Murray and Bobbi Jackson and husband Mark of Murray; a son Joseph James Dolchan III and wife Kara, also of Murray; sisters, Barbara Clemmons of Conyers, Georgia, and Priscilla Witten of Texas; a cousin, Sara Xavier of Murray; and five grandchildren.
The funeral mass will be at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Pastor F. Josh McCarty officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home. A prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the chapel of the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy made be made in the form of donations to the Murray Art Guild, 400 N. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Ice House Gallery, 41 Joy Lane, Hickory, KY 42051.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home and Creation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy Ray Hampton Bogard
Patsy Ray Hampton Bogard, 63, of Murray, Kentucky died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born July 24, 1958, in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Hampton; her mother, Edith Schroader McKinney; four brothers, Frank Dowdy, Darrell Dowdy, Jerry Dowdy and Ricky Dowdy; and one sister, Sharon Dowdy Holland.
Ms. Bogard is survived by two daughters, Tonya Bogard Morton (Justin) of Murray and Kamber Hope Cash of Benton; one son, Jeffery “Jeff” Dale Bogard (Nikki) of Benton; six grandchildren, Houston Robert Billington, Hayden Avery Morton, Holden James Morton, Brennen Kole Bogard, Skylar James Bogard, and Jayden Dale Bogard; and one great-grandchild, Kian Kole Bogard.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ricky Cunningham officiating.Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Allen Musser
Jimmy Allen Musser, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 27, 1946, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to William Green Musser and Alline (French) Musser.
He retired as a projectionist with the Cheri Movie Theater in Murray. He served in the U.S. Army for nine years with a rank of sergeant. He fought in the Vietnam War, and was the recipient of the Purple Heart medal. He loved all things outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark Musser; one daughter, Cheryl Ellegood; one sister, Rosetta Doughty; and five brothers, Howard, Kenneth, Billy, Anthony and Darcy Musser.
Mr. Musser is survived by his wife, Jayne Musser of Murray, whom he married Aug. 28, 1981, in St. Charles, Missouri; three daughters, Stacey Kuehne and husband Mark of Port Charlotte, Florida, Ali Cross and husband John of Hopkinsville and Elizabeth Hafner and partner Nathan McPhail of Murray; one son, Randy Davis and wife Karen of Mayfield; one sister, Lorene Wulfekammer and husband Garry of Perry, Missouri; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will be no public service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Cheryl Ann Pinner
Cheryl Ann Pinner, 66, of Houston, Texas, died Friday, March 25, 2022.
American Heritage Funeral Home in Houston, Texas is in charge of arrangements.