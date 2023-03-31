Dr. William H. Koenecke
Dr. William H. Koenecke, a retired college professor and K-12 educator, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the age of 77 after a brief illness. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor whose passing will be mourned by many.
He was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Olney, Illinois, to Henry and Alice Koenecke.
Dr. Koenecke graduated from Murray College High School in 1963 before attending Murray State University. He held a Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and earned a second M.S. degree in Industrial Technology and Training Development from Illinois State University.
Over his distinguished career, he held positions ranging from high school chemistry teacher to high school and grade school principal, school superintendent and taught at three universities, including his alma mater, Murray State University, until his retirement in June 2012. He was widely respected in the academic community and published numerous articles and research papers in various journals. He was writing his second book at the time of his passing.
Dr. Koenecke was an active member of his community and generously gave his time and expertise to various organizations including the Lion’s Club and Rotary in several of the communities where he lived, and belonged to many educational associations (Kentucky Science Teachers’ Association, National Science Teachers’ Association, Kentucky Academy of Science, Phi Delta Kappa International, Murray State University Chapter). He was a dedicated member of his church and served in various capacities over the years.
He will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and intelligent individual who touched the lives of everyone he met through his kindness, wisdom, and guidance.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dr. Alice Koenecke; his father, Henry C. Koenecke; his in-laws, the Rev. RJ and Mildred Burpoe; a sister-in-law, Glenda McNutt; and his grandson, Joshua Immke.
Dr. Koenecke was a devoted husband to his wife of 56 years, Marcia Burpoe Koenecke, and a loving father to his three children, Lynne Whitley (Clif), Lori Immke (Mark) and William H. Koenecke Jr (Heather). He was also a proud grandfather to Andrew and Rachel Immke, Austin, John, Lauren and Tyler Whitley, and Micah Koenecke. He had two nephews, Mitchell McNutt (Selena) and Michael McNutt (Cindy).
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation with Jeff Rudy and Jim Stahler officating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:00-2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
Elizabeth Marie Causey
Mrs. Elizabeth Marie Causey, 57, of Paris, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at her home.
Liz was born on July 12, 1965 in Chicago, IL to the late Alvin and Deana DeVault Elkins. Liz loved to decorate and play in her landscaping. She enjoyed to be outdoors and was a very crafty lady. She adored her family and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Mr. Jerry Causey of Paris, TN; a son, Casey Causey of Birmingham, AL; a daughter, Mindy Clayton (Frank) of Paris, TN; a brother, Wayne Elkins of Virginia; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition she leaves behind a best friend, Teresa Jenkins.
A funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Elizabeth Causey is set for 2 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Sammy Cunningham will officiate and burial will follow at Hicks Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 12 pm - 2 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.
Ronald Wallace Churchill Jr.
Ronald Wallace Churchill Jr., 92, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Sept.13, 1930, in Murray. From one year of age, he lived with his family above the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home at 301 Maple St.; a business established by his grandfather in 1886.
He received his elementary and secondary education in Murray’s public schools, graduating from Murray High School in 1948. He attended Murray State University and the University of Cincinnati, graduating from Murray State University in 1953 with a B.S. in physics and math. Following graduation, he served two years of military duty at the Army Chemical Center in Edgewood, Maryland, where he was involved in testing a variety of chemical munitions there and at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah. He and Martha Ann Perry were married during this period on Dec. 20, 1953.
Following his military service, Mr. Churchill joined Union Carbide Corporation in May 1955. His first position was as development engineer with the Carbon Products Division in Fostoria, Ohio. He later worked on analysis of graphite electrode production data/steel mill operation data, and at retirement was manager of specifications for world-wide operations of eight foreign and nine domestic plants. These assignments moved the family to Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, and Parma, Ohio.
He and Ann returned to Murray upon retirement in 1992, where as a member of First Baptist Church he continued to be involved in church and community activities. His church activities over the years and locations above included serving in the music programs (including many years as the volunteer music director), Sunday school teacher, deacon, and on various committees. He also served the Greater Cleveland Baptist Association in various capacities including two years as moderator. He served on the Ohio Baptist Convention Executive Board and was Ohio’s representative on the Southern Baptist Convention Brotherhood Commission. For many years, he served with Baptist Builders and Baptist Disaster Relief organizations in both Ohio and Kentucky and participated in a number of overseas mission projects.
His civic involvements included Murray Civic Music Association Board, National Scout Museum volunteer, Chamber of Commerce volunteer, and Murray Rotary Club; he was president during Rotary International’s Centennial year 2004-05.
Besides his parents, Ronald and Rebecca Churchill Sr., he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Ann, and two sisters, Minnie Lee Walker and Martha Imes Farris.
Mr. Churchill is survived by son, Ronald III and wife Carol of The Woodlands, Texas; a daughter, Pam and husband Steve DeVoss of Norman, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Stephanie DeVoss of Boone, North Carolina, Emily and husband Aris Stavrianos of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Kaitlyn Churchill of Alexandria, Virginia, and Kyle Churchill of Houston, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Isla and Aidan Stavrianos of Virginia Beach.
A public graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Murray City Cemetery with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Churchill Family Fund for Excellence, Murray State Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Michael Wells
Michael Wells, 64, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his home.
Michael was born on January 5, 1959 in Corbin, KY to the late Edward and Verdie Spurlock Wells. Michael loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. e left this earth too soon and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Wells; two brothers, Rex and Ray Wells; two sisters, Jan and Debbie Wells; in addition to his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are two sons, Wesley Wells (Jessica Lowe), Jacob Wells (Brittany Bristoe) both of New Concord; a daughter, Delilah Wells (Kaley Dollar) of Jonesboro, Arkansas and six grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Michael Wells is set for 1 pm on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Murray. Sammy Cunningham will officiate and burial will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Evelyn Newport
Evelyn Newport, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray.
