Anthony Lynn Duncan
Anthony Lynn Duncan, 45, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 22, 1975, in Murray, to Carolyn Duncan Crass.
He was a 1995 graduate of Calloway County High School. He loved being around his family and spent lots of time with his brothers. He was an avid fisherman and also loved watching the Kentucky Wildcats. If he wasn't riding his bike around Murray, which was one of his favorite things to do, you could find him watching his favorite game show, Wheel of Fortune, or listening to country music. He was loved by so many and will forever be missed.
Anthony is survived by his loving mother, Carolyn Duncan Crass of Murray; four brothers, Jimmy Duncan (Josephine) of Murray, Michael Crass (Stephanie) of Wickliffe, Jeff Crass (Nikki) of Hazel and Jesse Crass of Murray; seven nephews, Joseph Duncan and Jordan Crass, both of Murray, Austin and Blake Crass of Hazel, Drake and Chance Johnson of Hazel, Gunner Titsworth of Wickliffe; five nieces, Morgan Crass (Lake) and Jacey Guidry (Dustin) of Murray, Savannah Crass and Katy Johnson of Hazel and Landree Crass of Wickliffe; one great-niece, Maylee Henson; and two great-nephews, River Henson and Waylon Guidry, both of Murray.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory with Jim Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Duncan, Austin Crass, Blake Crass, Drake Johnson, Chance Johnson and Danny Duncan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Jennifer Lee Mathis
Jennifer Lee Mathis, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Hospital in Panama City, Florida.
She was born July 26, 1963, in Murray.
She was a homemaker and a follower of Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Edward Tucker.
Ms. Mathis is survived by her mother, Patricia “Ann” Charlton Tucker of Murray; one daughter, Heather Lee Hathcock and husband Kenneth of Murray; one son, Gary Lynn Mathis of Murray; three sisters, Gail Henson of Benton, Cindy Lawson and husband Kevin and Julie Morgan and husband John David, all of Murray; and two grandchildren, Abigail Lee Hathcock and Sydnee Brooke Hathcock, both of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Randy Woods
Randy Woods, 68, of Summerville, South Carolina, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Aug. 10, 2020.
He was born Oct. 10, 1951, to Ulis and Hilda Woods, who preceded him in death.
Randy is survived by four children, Randall Woods of James Island, South Carolina; Cameron Woods and Mary Catherine of San Antonio, Texas, Erin Woods Page and Richard of Summerville, and Garret Woods and Kristy of Raleigh, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Sawyer, Riley, Jody and George Archer; four brothers, Ronnie Woods and Pam of Murray, David Woods and Alice of St. Augustine, Florida, Danny Woods and Earleene of Murray, and Jeff Woods and Melanie of Jackson, Tennessee; and one sister, Teresa McClard and Mark of Murray.
His ashes will be interred at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Oakwood United Methodist Church Cemetery in Clinton, Kentucky.
Lucy Morgan Wright
Lucy Morgan Wright, 79, of Fontana Dam, North Carolina, passed peacefully in her sleep, at home on her beloved mountain on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
She was the only child of Billy and Marguerite Boyd Morgan of Murray, who preceded her in death.
She graduated from Farmington High School and received her master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Murray State University. She had a diverse career life, ranging from showing cutting horses in her younger years, to teaching at Murray High School, and was a spiritual counselor to many in her later years.
Throughout her life, Lucy has touched the lives of so many, always asking us to look inward and be a better version of ourselves and to love and care for those around us. She was always willing to take the time to help.
Lucy is survived by her four children, Eddie Rollins and wife Laurie of Murray, Richard Rollins of Murray, Rita Rollins Ellis and husband Rick of Rotonda, Florida, and Laura Wright Beasley and husband Bobby of Robbinsville, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Amberly Haverstock and husband Ryan of Murray, Morgan Trimble and husband Britt of Murray, Hugh Edward Rollins and wife Mandy of Murray, Kristina Reiner and husband Jim of Bothell, Washington, Daniel Langieri of Venice, Florida, and Cassidy and Emma Beasley of Robbinsville; nine great-grandchildren, Caroline Larkins, Audrey Walker, Reese and Ruby King, Devlin and Jolie Trimble, and Jaycee, Grey and Murphie Rollins; and many other family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to a local animal shelter or the SECU House in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
There will be a private family service held at a later date.
Myra Bernell Seagraves
Myra Bernell Seagraves, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.