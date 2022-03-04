Clara Dell Tucker Thomas
Clara Dell Tucker Thomas, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 18, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Garland Wadkins and Lola Gray Housden Wadkins.
She was a member of Westside Baptist Church where she participated in the Lydian Senior Women’s class.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Bobbie Lee Tucker; second husband, Alfred Gentry Thomas; one son, Ricky Lee Tucker; stepmother, Bessie Wadkins, and two stepchildren.
Clara is survived by two daughters, Danna Hutson and husband Pat of Hazel and Teresa Loveridge and husband Michael of Benton; one son, Sammie Tucker and wife Laura of Almo; one stepdaughter, Marilyn Burkeen and husband Randy of Murray; one stepdaughter-in-law, Diane Thomas of New Concord; two sisters, Jonell Mohler and Jane Pierce, both of Murray; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Garner and husband Chess, Tyiesha Thaxton and husband Scot, Michelle Jarrett and husband Doug, Melissa Todd and husband John and Chris Hutson; 13 great-grandchildren, Bret Garner, Ryan Garner, Remy Cavalieri, Caroline Thaxton, Courtney Thaxton, Ethan Jarrett, Aurora Jarrett, Payton Mathis, Kaeli Mathis, Jacob Todd, Jayce Todd, Rachel Hutson and Chloe Hutson; and one great-great-grandchild, Lainey Reynolds.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Glynn Orr officiating. Visitation will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. In case of inclement weather, services will be held in the chapel of the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Alice Lee Romaine
The family of Alice Lee Romaine, recently of Mount Dora, Florida and formerly of Murray, Kentucky is saddened to announce her passing on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
She graduated from Murray State University with a degree in Education. Her contributions to the lives of many include the many children she taught in the 30 plus years of teaching at Maple Grove Elementary in Joppa, Illinois and also after retirement substituting at Calloway County and Murray school systems in Kentucky. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murray, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents Adron and Lena Hall of Bandana, Kentucky; her husband Harold Lee Romaine of Murray, Kentucky; and her youngest son, Ricky Lee Romaine of Murray, Kentucky.
She is survived by oldest son, Marty Lee (Gail) Romaine of Sorrento, Florida and her middle son, Terry Lee Romaine (Krista) of Gilbertsville, Kentucky and daughter-in-law Kristal Romaine of Murray, Kentucky; her sister Patty (Forrest) Holman of Louisville, Kentucky. Alice had seven grandchildren: Laura Lee Romaine, New York City; Rachel Pauls, Marion, Illinois, Remi Romaine, Gainesville, Florida; Taryn Romaine, Murray, Kentucky; Tyler Lee Romaine, Clearwater Beach, Florida; Jackson Lee Romaine, Boston, Massachusetts; and Katie Zacher, Clermont, Florida. Alice Lee Romaine was blessed by three great grandchildren Mabree Pauls, Madison Pauls, and Macie Pauls of Marion, Illinois.
The funeral service for Mrs. Alice Romaine is set for 11 AM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Boyd Smith will officiate and burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 8 PM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Heritage Chapel.
Joe Tipton ‘Tip’ Miller
Mr. Joe Tipton "Tip" Miller, 95, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Miller was born on June 22, 1926 in Murray to the late Walter and Eunice Hargis Miller. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in World War II.
As a senior at Murray High School, he was drafted for the war. He was able to come back and finish up his studies at Murray High and become a state record holder for the Murray High Track Team. Throughout his life, "Tip", as many knew him, owned and operated Napa Auto Part stores in Murray, Cadiz, Dover and Marion. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time at LBL. He participated in many missions trips with First Baptist Church in Murray. They traveled to Brazil, as well as, Alaska. Mr. Miller was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Those preceding him in death include his parents; one brother, Jay Miller and a great granddaughter, Tinley Miller.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories include his loving wife of 75 years, Mrs. Bettye Outland Miller of Murray; a son, Rick Miller and wife Vicki of Murray; a daughter, Gaye Haverstock and husband Van of Murray; a brother, Jackie Miller of Princeton; four grandchildren, Justin Miller and wife Tiffany of Murray, Rebecca Miller of Conway, Arkansas, Leigh Haverstock Moric and husband Damir of Rome, Italy, Megan Haverstock Poston and husband Jonathan of Murray and seven great-grandchildren, Teegan Miller, Grant Cansler, Kate Cansler, Minka Moric, Michael Moric, Tipton Poston and Peary Poston.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Murray City Cemetery. Keith Inman will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Baptist Church-Brazil Missions Fund, 203 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
William David 'Bill David' Wilson
William David “Bill David” Wilson, 61, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 17, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky, to H.W. “Stub” Wilson and Evelyn Ahart Wilson Chilcutt.
He retired from Vanderbilt Chemical after 30 years. He was a 1978 graduate of Murray High School and later graduated from Murray State University with a B.S. in Safety Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Murray State University Racer fan, and enjoyed crappie fishing. He never met a stranger and was an amazing father, husband and “Daboo” to his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jasper and Grace Wallace Ahart and Rev. Loyd and Reba Rose Wilson.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Leslie Furches, of Hazel, whom he married Jan. 2, 1998; two sons, Matthew David Robinson (Allie) of Louisville and Ross William Robinson of Murray; four grandchildren, Maddox Robinson, Cooper Lattus, Liam Hal Allbritten and Ivan David Allbritten, all of Murray; one sister, Marilyn Walker Thorn (Thomas) of Murray; one brother, Greg A. Wilson of Murray; nieces and nephews, Linley Wilson LePage (Michael), Taylor Wilson, Traci Walker Corbin (Michael), Leigh Walker Kirks (Adam) and Jamie Walker (Lynn); three brothers-in-law, Chip Furches (Sheila) of Hazel, Clay Furches (Kaiti) of Murray and Vince Furches (Kay) of Hazelton, Pennsylvania; one sister-in-law, Mary Leigh Furches (Bill) of Murray; and mother-in-law, Jeanette Furches of Murray.
A memorial visitation and celebration of life will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. John Dale will follow at 6 p.m. with brief words of encouragement and condolences.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cumberland Heights, P.O. Box 90727, Nashville, TN 37209 (online at https://www.cumberlandheights.org/giving/donate/) or to the Murray High Tiger Band, Murray High School, Attn. Tim Zeiss, 1800 Sycamore St. Murray, KY 42071 (online at PayPal.me/murraytigerband)
Margie Jeannie Brandon
Margie Jeannie Brandon, 75 of Murray, Kentucky died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 5, 1946, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Clyde Futrell and Lillian Scott Hughes.
She retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in the laundry and housekeeping department, and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby G. Brandon.
Mrs. Brandon is survived by two sons, Steve Brandon and wife Tammy, and Ricky Brandon and wife Eleshia, both of Murray; two sisters, Janice Easley of Murray and Patty Johnson of Farmington; one brother, Tony Hughes of Murray; and three grandchildren, Trace Brandon, Taylor Brandon and Rachel Brandon.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Donald Paschall Hart Jr.
Donald Paschall Hart Jr., 63. of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Dr. William A. Franklin
Dr. William A. Franklin, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Pam Seiler
Pam Seiler, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
