Anthony Lynn Duncan
Anthony Lynn Duncan, 45, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 22, 1975, in Murray, to Carolyn Duncan Crass.
He was a 1995 graduate of Calloway County High School. He loved being around his family and spent lots of time with his brothers. He was an avid fisherman and also loved watching the Kentucky Wildcats. If he wasn't riding his bike around Murray, which was one of his favorite things to do, you could find him watching his favorite game show, Wheel of Fortune, or listening to country music. He was loved by so many and will forever be missed.
Anthony is survived by his loving mother, Carolyn Duncan Crass of Murray; four brothers, Jimmy Duncan (Josephine) of Murray, Michael Crass (Stephanie) of Wickliffe, Jeff Crass (Nikki) of Hazel and Jesse Crass of Murray; seven nephews, Joseph Duncan and Jordan Crass, both of Murray, Austin and Blake Crass of Hazel, Drake and Chance Johnson of Hazel, Gunner Titsworth of Wickliffe; five nieces, Morgan Crass (Lake) and Jacey Guidry (Dustin) of Murray, Savannah Crass and Katy Johnson of Hazel and Landree Crass of Wickliffe; one great-niece, Maylee Henson; and two great-nephews, River Henson and Waylon Guidry, both of Murray.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory with Jim Harris officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joseph Duncan, Austin Crass, Blake Crass, Drake Johnson, Chance Johnson and Danny Duncan. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
Jennifer Lee Mathis
Jennifer Lee Mathis, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Hospital in Panama City, Florida.
She was born July 26, 1963, in Murray.
She was a homemaker and a follower of Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Edward Tucker.
Ms. Mathis is survived by her mother, Patricia “Ann” Charlton Tucker of Murray; one daughter, Heather Lee Hathcock and husband Kenneth of Murray; one son, Gary Lynn Mathis of Murray; three sisters, Gail Henson of Benton, Cindy Lawson and husband Kevin and Julie Morgan and husband John David, all of Murray; and two grandchildren, Abigail Lee Hathcock and Sydnee Brooke Hathcock, both of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Freida Pendergrass
Freida Pendergrass, 93, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Calloway County, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.