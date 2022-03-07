Howard J Howard
Howard J Howard, 72, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
He was born June 20, 1949, in Mayfield, to Maurice Jeffrey and Angie McNutt Howard.
He graduated from Sedalia High School in 1967 and from Murray State University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture. He was a member of Burnett's Chapel Methodist Church, and a retired farmer and served several terms on the corporate boards of Dairymen, Inc. and Dairy Farmers of America. He enjoyed travel and was a talented wildlife photographer. He loved spending time with family and friends, and was an excellent chef and host.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hollis V. and Maude Boyd Howard; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Edna Owen McNutt; and his parents, Maurice Jeffrey and Angie McNutt Howard.
Howard J is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sharon Walker Howard; one son John G. Crawford of Mayfield; one sister, Angela (David) Perry of Tri City; two brothers, Kelvin (Belinda) Howard and Jeffrey Don (Gail) Howard, both of Tri City; one grandson, Austin C. Crawford; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with David Williams officiating. Entombment followed in Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7200, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield was in charge of arrangements.
Jackie Ann Morris
Jackie Ann Morris, 80, of Lynnville, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a member of Lynnville Church of Christ, and was a retired Postmaster of the U.S. Post Office in Lynnville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry N. Morris, and her parents, Billy and Marie Redden Saxon.
Mrs. Morris is survived by one son, Chris (Amanda) Morris of Lynnville; one daughter, Robin (Kevin) Lamb of Murray; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Lynnville Methodist Church Cemetery with Shannon Seaton officiating. Burial will follow. There is no visitation scheduled.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lynnville Church of Christ, c/o Ronald Spann, 5264 State Route 381, Sedalia, KY 42079.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Clara Dell Tucker Thomas
Clara Dell Tucker Thomas, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 18, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Garland Wadkins and Lola Gray Housden Wadkins.
She was a member of Westside Baptist Church where she participated in the Lydian Senior Women’s class.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Bobbie Lee Tucker; second husband, Alfred Gentry Thomas; one son, Ricky Lee Tucker; stepmother, Bessie Wadkins, and two stepchildren.
Clara is survived by two daughters, Danna Hutson and husband Pat of Hazel and Teresa Loveridge and husband Michael of Benton; one son, Sammie Tucker and wife Laura of Almo; one stepdaughter, Marilyn Burkeen and husband Randy of Murray; one stepdaughter-in-law, Diane Thomas of New Concord; two sisters, Jonell Mohler and Jane Pierce, both of Murray; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Garner and husband Chess, Tyiesha Thaxton and husband Scot, Michelle Jarrett and husband Doug, Melissa Todd and husband John and Chris Hutson; 13 great-grandchildren, Bret Garner, Ryan Garner, Remy Cavalieri, Caroline Thaxton, Courtney Thaxton, Ethan Jarrett, Aurora Jarrett, Payton Mathis, Kaeli Mathis, Jacob Todd, Jayce Todd, Rachel Hutson and Chloe Hutson; and one great-great-grandchild, Lainey Reynolds.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Glynn Orr officiating. Visitation was from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Alice Lee Romaine
The family of Alice Lee Romaine, recently of Mount Dora, Florida and formerly of Murray, Kentucky is saddened to announce her passing on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
She graduated from Murray State University with a degree in Education. Her contributions to the lives of many include the many children she taught in the 30 plus years of teaching at Maple Grove Elementary in Joppa, Illinois and also after retirement substituting at Calloway County and Murray school systems in Kentucky. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murray, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents Adron and Lena Hall of Bandana, Kentucky; her husband Harold Lee Romaine of Murray, Kentucky; and her youngest son, Ricky Lee Romaine of Murray, Kentucky.
She is survived by oldest son, Marty Lee (Gail) Romaine of Sorrento, Florida and her middle son, Terry Lee Romaine (Krista) of Gilbertsville, Kentucky and daughter-in-law Kristal Romaine of Murray, Kentucky; her sister Patty (Forrest) Holman of Louisville, Kentucky. Alice had seven grandchildren: Laura Lee Romaine, New York City; Rachel Pauls, Marion, Illinois, Remi Romaine, Gainesville, Florida; Taryn Romaine, Murray, Kentucky; Tyler Lee Romaine, Clearwater Beach, Florida; Jackson Lee Romaine, Boston, Massachusetts; and Katie Zacher, Clermont, Florida. Alice Lee Romaine was blessed by three great grandchildren Mabree Pauls, Madison Pauls, and Macie Pauls of Marion, Illinois.
The funeral service for Mrs. Alice Romaine is set for 11 AM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Boyd Smith will officiate and burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 8 PM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Heritage Chapel.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Alice Romaine by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
Joe Tipton ‘Tip’ Miller
Mr. Joe Tipton "Tip" Miller, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Miller was born on June 22, 1926 in Murray to the late Walter and Eunice Hargis Miller. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in World War II.
As a senior at Murray High School, he was drafted for the war. He was able to come back and finish up his studies at Murray High and become a state record holder for the Murray High Track Team. Throughout his life, "Tip", as many knew him, owned and operated Napa Auto Part stores in Murray, Cadiz, Dover and Marion. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time at LBL. He participated in many missions trips with First Baptist Church in Murray. They traveled to Brazil, as well as, Alaska. Mr. Miller was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Those preceding him in death include his parents; one brother, Jay Miller and a great-granddaughter, Tinley Miller.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories include his loving wife of 75 years, Mrs. Bettye Outland Miller of Murray; a son, Rick Miller and wife Vicki of Murray; a daughter, Gaye Haverstock and husband Van of Murray; a brother, Jackie Miller of Princeton; four grandchildren, Justin Miller and wife Tiffany of Murray, Rebecca Miller of Conway, Arkansas, Leigh Haverstock Moric and husband Damir of Rome, Italy, Megan Haverstock Poston and husband Jonathan of Murray and seven great-grandchildren, Teegan Miller, Grant Cansler, Kate Cansler, Minka Moric, Michael Moric, Tipton Poston and Peary Poston.
A private graveside service with military honors was held at Murray City Cemetery. Keith Inman officiated.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Baptist Church-Brazil Missions Fund, 203 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Tip Miller by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
Twila Lovett
Twila Lovett, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born July 18, 1947, in Murray, to Dick Denton and Nellie Perkins Denton, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Coles Campground Church.
Mrs. Lovett is survived by her husband, Cecil Lovett of Murray, whom she married June 4, 1965, in Murray, and a son Jason Lovett of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kendrick Lewis and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Enduring Hope Cancer Center Campaign, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ann Lehrmann
Mary Ann Lehrmann, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Mills Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Janice Baker
Janice Baker, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Lois L. Smith
Lois L. Smith, 95, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Linda Jackson
Linda Jackson, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Mac Fitts
Mac Fitts, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.