Martha Jean Harding Alls
Martha Jean Harding Alls, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Washington, D.C, to Joe Thomas Harding and Clara M. Turner Harding.
She worked as the secretary for Seventh and Poplar Church of Christ and was the owner and operator of the Bookmark and Game Day in Murray. She was an advocate for Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, where she was an associate for more than 50 years. She served in many positions with the Ladies Associates at Freed-Hardman including president which she served for a total of 10 years; 1978-1980, 1986-1988, 1998-2002, 2008-2010. In addition, she was a member of New Concord Church of Christ, an active member of the Murray Main Street, Soup for the Soul, and the Caribbean Missions from 1968-2009.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Alls; one son, Joe Mark Alls; one granddaughter, April Alls Beck; and one sister, Clara Jo Maupin.
Mrs. Alls is survived by a daughter-in-law, Selena Alls of Haleyville, Alabama; one granddaughter, Mary Catherine Alls McDonald and husband Lewis of Athens, Alabama; three great-grandchildren, Callie Rose Beck of Haleyville, and Lewis Welch McDonald Jr. and Catherine Rose McDonald, both of Athens; and many friends she chose as family, Ira, Jennifer, Alathea, Cheyenne, Cadence, and Rayleigh Sellars, all of Puryear, Tennessee, and Russ and Linda Crosswhite of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. Milton Sewell, Charles Cates and Russ Crosswhite officiating. Congregational singing will be led by Patrick Marble. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Freed-Hardeman Associates, 158 East Main St., Henderson, TN 38340, or to the Northwest Shoals Community College (NW-SCC Foundation), Alls Family Memorial, PO Box 2390, Muscle Shoals, AL 35662.
Shannon Lea Norsworthy
Shannon Lea Norsworthy, 60, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her home
She was born Aug. 29, 1962, in Murray, Kentucky, to Cecil Knight and Irene (Scott) Knight.
She was of the Baptist fFaith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Margie Birdsong, and one brother, John Lee Knight.
Mrs. Norsworthy is survived by her husband, James Norsworthy of Almo; one daughter, Brandi Byars and husband Justin of Paris, Tennessee; one son, Jesse Norsworthy and wife Heather of Hazel; two sisters, Rita Fortner of Murray and Kathy Faria and husband Floyd of Florida; two brothers, Jimmy Knight of Murray and Joe Knight and wife Karen of Princeton; and five grandchildren, Gage and Gracie Byars, both of Paris, and Isabella, Lucille and Evelyn Norsworthy, all of Hazel.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jeff Norsworthy and Chris Birdsong officiating. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at the funeral home.
Mildred Sue Peal
Mildred Sue Peal, 91, of Lynnville, Kentucky, died Friday March 3, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was a retired employee from Merit Clothing and a member of Calvary Temple Church.
She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Helen Sadler; Ovaleen Charles and Faye Bowsher; four brothers, Hershell Foy, Kenneth Foy, Gene Foy and Norman Foy; and her parents were Lone and Signa Bruce Foy.
Mrs. Peal is survived by her husband of 70 years, William "Bill" Peal; two sons, Rev. Stephen (Rita) Peal of Murray and Ricky (Ava) Peal of Almo; one daughter, Karen (Gary) Blosser of Roswell, New Mexico; three brothers, Jerry Foy of Cuba, Dale "Jimmy" Foy of San Antonio, Texas, and Larry Foy of Cuba; one sister, Shelly Bradshaw of Murray; five grandchildren, April Peal, Angela Thomas, Heather Soto, Amanda Ervin and Shaun Blosser; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday March 7, 2023, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Darrell Young, Stephen Peal and Tommy Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in Lynnville Baptist Church Cemetery. Kenny Foy, Denny Foy, Corey Reed, Larry Cottrell and Timmy Bradshaw will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2 p.m.Tuesday March 7, 2023, at the funeral home.
Michael G. Harmon
Michael G. Harmon, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 5, 2023.
