Freida Adams Pendergrass
Freida Adams Pendergrass, 93, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Stones River Manor Senior Living Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lon and Effie Adams; her husband of 67 years, William Rayburn Pendergrass; a sister, Lettie Robertson; and brothers, Leston Lee “Bill” Adams and Hobart Preston “Preb” Adams.
Mrs. Pendergrass is survived by her daughter, Anita Gail Wisehart and husband Larry; grandchildren, Celena Marshall and Loren (Carrie) Wisehart; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Alison, Hannah and Joshua Wisehart, Abigail and Elizabeth Marshall; and a sister-in-law, Wanda McGary.
A private family graveside service will be held at Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, c/o Dan Bazzell, 374 Darnell Road, Farmington, KY 42040.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Charles A. Coleman
Charles A. Coleman, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 26, 1937, in Murray, to Forrest Coleman and Elaine Cunningham Coleman.
He was a retired senior vice president of Peoples Bank after 36 years of service, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murray,
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rheanetta Parker Coleman, and one brother, James M. Coleman.
Mr. Coleman is survived by one daughter, Suzanne Coleman of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sons, David Coleman of Sedalia and Scott Coleman of Dallas, Georgia; a sister, Frances C. Roberts of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte Marie Grogan Wilson
Charlotte Marie Grogan Wilson, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died
Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Oct. 23, 1932, in Lincoln Park, Michigan, to Guthrie Irvan Grogan and Estelle Outland Grogan.
She retired as deputy clerk with the Calloway County Clerk’s Office, was a member of Sinking Springs Baptist Church and a former member of the Order of The Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Max Wilson, and one sister, Barbara Jean Lovins.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by one daughter, Paula Wilson Morton and husband Michael of Benton; one son, Kevin Clark Wilson and wife Rose of Murray; one sister, Gail Gallimore of Murray; four grandchildren, Kristi Morton Hobbs and husband Chris of Murray, Kala Morton Cary and husband Blake of Benton, Lauren Marie Wilson of Murray, and Eric Kane Werner and wife Treja of Nashville, Tennessee; three great-grandchildren, Kinlee Ann Marie Hobbs of Murray, Duncan Michael Cary of Benton and Noah Rose Lowe of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Randy Kuykendall officiating. No public visitation will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508, or by email at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.