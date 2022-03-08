Dr. William Allen Franklin Jr.
Dr. William Allen Franklin Jr., 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Mexico, Kentucky, to William Allen Franklin Sr. and Reba Grace Oliver Franklin.
He retired as the Superintendent of Murray Independent School District and served as the Director of the Teacher’s Quality Institute. Dr. Franklin received his Bachelor of Geo Sciences from Murray State University, a Master of Education from Murray State University, and his PhD from the University of Tennessee. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and was a veteran as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Lucas Franklin; and one daughter, Leslie Elise Cauley.
Dr. Franklin is survived by one son, Christopher Allen Franklin of Murray; one brother, Allen Franklin of Paducah; and three grandchildren, Caleb Lucas Cauley, Sarah Elise Cauley and Benjamin William Cauley.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Frances Cemetery with Tim Palmer officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WKMS Radio Station, 2018 University Station, Murray, KY 42071, Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Frances Cemetery Fund, c/o Joeann Asbridge, 117 Layfette Heights, Marion, KY 42064.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Janice Baker
Janice Baker, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, lovingly surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Sherman Brent Langston and Kathryn Charlton Langston, who preceded her in death.
Janice grew up in Murray and Hazel, Kentucky. She attended Hazel High School until her senior year, and graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, Tennessee. She retired from Murray State University as secretary to the chairman in the Department of Industry and Technology. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir.
She married James (Jim) Lawson Baker on June 8, 1958, in Hazel. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before his death in 2019. Together, they enjoyed years of camping and boating, University of Kentucky basketball and traveling across the United States. Most of all, they adored their children and cherished being “DeeDad and MeeMom” to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sylvia Marcelle Lassiter.
Mrs. Baker is survived by two daughters, Shaun Baker Barrow and husband Steve and Stefane Baker Bradley, both of Murray; one son, James (Jimmy) Baker Jr. of Murray; one sister, Barbara Rodrigues and husband Bart of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Brytani (Darnell) Johnson, Seth Baker Darnell and wife Robyn, Blair (Darnell) Gray and husband Cody, Christopher Noel Bradley and wife Nuriya, McKenzie (Bradley) Lawson and husband Carver, Candace (Barrow) Farmer and husband Jason, and Tracy Lynn Nichols; and six great grandchildren, Lily Faith Johnson, Colton Zane Johnson, Dex Ryan Darnell, Cash Baker Darnell, Samuel Carter Bradley and Alexander Rafkat Bradley.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with burial to follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Boyd Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Murray Watch, 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Lou Reynolds Simpson
Brenda Lou Reynolds Simpson, 71 of New Concord, Kentucky, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Born Sept. 23, 1950, in McKenzie, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Columbus Mayo and Mary Elizabeth Arnold Reynolds.
She was a homemaker, a Christian and was of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Steve Simpson; a son, Johnny Simpson Sr.; and a brother, Thomas Harold Reynolds Sr.
Mrs. Simpson is survived by her children, Tammy Woodard of Morganton, North Carolina, Steven Simpson of New Concord and Timothy Simpson of New Concord; sisters, Elizabeth Ann (Reynolds) Cook of Lavina, Tennessee, Rita (Reynolds) Webb of Midlothian, Texas, and Patricia Lynn (Reynolds) Holliday of Heartland, Texas; a brother, Kenneth Reynolds of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Ashley Johnson, Stephanie Fielder, Tiffany Simpson, Steven Earl Simpson Jr., Emily Simpson, Brandon Simpson, Johnny Simpson Jr., Elizabeth Mathis, Timothy Woodard and Joseph Simpson; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial followed in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation was after noon Sunday, March 6, 2022, until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Judge Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock and Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linda M. Jackson
Linda M. Jackson, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 9, 1950, in New Madrid, Missouri, to A.J. Summerlott and Bealus Bain Summerlott.
She was the secretary for Jackson Aviation in East Prairie, Missouri, for several years prior to moving to Murray, and was a realtor for Professional Associates Reality. For the last few years, she worked at Goodwill in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was in death by her husband, Terrence Lee “Terry” Jackson Sr.
Linda is survived by two sons, Terry Jackson Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee, and Andy Jackson and wife Mindy of Murray; two brothers, Danny Summerlott and wife Barbara of East Prairie, Missouri, and Eddie Summerlott and wife Jo Ann of East Prairie; and three grandchildren, Ty Jackson, Morigan Jackson and Olivia Jackson.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at East Prairie, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour at Shelby Funeral Home in East Prairie, with Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Dogwood Cemetery East in East Prairie.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of local arrangements.
Maryann Katherin Lehrmann
Maryann Katherin Lehrmann, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Mills Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born June 24, 1947, in Jamaica, New York, to Howard Frederick Gintz and Mary Veronica (Romer) Gintz.
She retired as a dental assistant for Taylor Family Dental.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lehrmann, qho siws Awpr. 1, 2013, and a sister, Elizabeth Suddeth.
Mrs. Lehrmann is survived by one daughter, Ashlee Whitley and husband Nathia of Dexter; one son, Mark Lehrmann and wife Leslie of Dunedin, Florida; and five grandchildren, Zoree Whitley, Isaac Whitley, Karlee Whitley and Logan Driskill, all of Dexter and Zach Lehrmann of Dunedin.
A memorial visitation will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, IL. 60693.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Joyce Ferri
Mrs. Mary Joyce Ferri, 84, of Murray, died peacefully at home on March 5, 2022.
Mrs. Ferri was born on Feb. 27, 1938, in Loretta, TN to the late Guy and Blanche Bobo Fonville.
Mary was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
Her parents; her husband, Emil Mario Ferri; a son, Bill Luffman; a brother, Sidney Paul Agent and a nephew, Sidney Paul Agent, Jr. precede her in death.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include her son, Bobby Luffman and wife Debbie of Murray; four grandchildren, Jeff Luffman (Amanda) of Murray, Crystal Settle (Brad) of Murray; Nathanial Luffman of Murray; Akelia Luffman of Lawrensburg, TN; nine great-grandchildren, Kye and Kade Luffman, Ty and Kinsley Williams; Raegan and Aubrey Settle, Brinn Erwin, Ciera and Anastasia Luffman.
A graveside service is set for 2 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Murray Memorial Gardens. Sammy Cunningham will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Mary Ferri by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Howard J Howard
Howard J Howard, 72, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
He was born June 20, 1949, in Mayfield, to Maurice Jeffrey and Angie McNutt Howard.
He graduated from Sedalia High School in 1967 and from Murray State University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture. He was a member of Burnett's Chapel Methodist Church, and a retired farmer and served several terms on the corporate boards of Dairymen, Inc. and Dairy Farmers of America. He enjoyed travel and was a talented wildlife photographer. He loved spending time with family and friends, and was an excellent chef and host.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hollis V. and Maude Boyd Howard; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Edna Owen McNutt; and his parents, Maurice Jeffrey and Angie McNutt Howard.
Howard J is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sharon Walker Howard; one son John G. Crawford of Mayfield; one sister, Angela (David) Perry of Tri City; two brothers, Kelvin (Belinda) Howard and Jeffrey Don (Gail) Howard, both of Tri City; one grandson, Austin C. Crawford; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with David Williams officiating. Entombment followed in Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7200, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield was in charge of arrangements.
Jackie Ann Morris
Jackie Ann Morris, 80, of Lynnville, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a member of Lynnville Church of Christ, and was a retired Postmaster of the U.S. Post Office in Lynnville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry N. Morris, and her parents, Billy and Marie Redden Saxon.
Mrs. Morris is survived by one son, Chris (Amanda) Morris of Lynnville; one daughter, Robin (Kevin) Lamb of Murray; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Lynnville Methodist Church Cemetery with Shannon Seaton officiating. Burial will follow. There is no visitation scheduled.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lynnville Church of Christ, c/o Ronald Spann, 5264 State Route 381, Sedalia, KY 42079.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Twila Lovett
Twila Lovett, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born July 18, 1947, in Murray, to Dick Denton and Nellie Perkins Denton, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Coles Campground Church.
Mrs. Lovett is survived by her husband, Cecil Lovett of Murray, whom she married June 4, 1965, in Murray, and a son Jason Lovett of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kendrick Lewis and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Enduring Hope Cancer Center Campaign, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.