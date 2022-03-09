Lois Louise Hainley Smith
Lois Louise Hainley Smith, 95, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 5, 1927, in Springville, Tennessee, to Wright Douglas Hainley and Bessie Volene Haneline Hainley.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Mt. Olive Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Smith, who died May 7, 2007; one daughter, Rita Smith; four sisters; and three brothers.
Mrs. Smith is survived by one daughter, Sonja Howard and husband Roger of Benton; four sons, Danny Smith and wife Kathy of Benton, Jack Smith and wife Karen of Kirksey, Mark Smith of Benton and Jody M. Smith of Kirksey; one brother, Tom Mack Hainley and wife Madona of Springville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Marla McLeod
Marla McLeod, 73, of Puryear, Tennessee, passed away from a sudden illness Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born Nov. 23, 1948, in Murray, Kentucky, to A.H. and Mable Wilson McLeod.
A long time resident of Henry County, Marla married Henry Driver, who preceded her in death.
A graduate of Calloway County High School, she work 14 years at Emerson Electric Company in Paris, Tennessee, were she made numerous friends that became like family. She eventually went back to school at Murray State University earning her Bachelor’s in Social Work in 1993, graduating with honors, Magna Cum Laude. Five years later, she graduated from the University of Louisville with a Masters in Social Work. She worked for several years with Four Rivers Behavioral Therapy as an outpatient therapist before retiring. Marla enjoyed numerous hobbies throughout her life including writing poetry, crocheting and raising purebred toy poodles.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, A.H (Amelia) McLeod Jr. of Murray; one son, Jon Driver of Madison, Wisconsin; and special friend, Clifford Dean.
Marla is survived by her daughter, Alexa (Ryan) Frommherz of Madison, Wisconsin, and her son, Barry Barrone of Puryear; four grandchildren, Ashley Frommherz, Phoenix Frommherz, Daniel Driver and Alex Driver; two nephews, David McLeod and Dennis (Tandie) McLeod of Murray; and several great-nephews and one great-niece, all in the Murray area.
A celebration of life is being planned for this summer for friends and family in the Tennessee/Kentucky area. Alexander Funeral Home in Newburgh, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Lou Reynolds Simpson
Brenda Lou Reynolds Simpson, 71 of New Concord, Kentucky, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Born Sept. 23, 1950, in McKenzie, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Columbus Mayo and Mary Elizabeth Arnold Reynolds.
She was a homemaker, a Christian and was of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Steve Simpson; a son, Johnny Simpson Sr.; and a brother, Thomas Harold Reynolds Sr.
Mrs. Simpson is survived by her children, Tammy Woodard of Morganton, North Carolina, Steven Simpson of New Concord and Timothy Simpson of New Concord; sisters, Elizabeth Ann (Reynolds) Cook of Lavina, Tennessee, Rita (Reynolds) Webb of Midlothian, Texas, and Patricia Lynn (Reynolds) Holliday of Heartland, Texas; a brother, Kenneth Reynolds of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Ashley Johnson, Stephanie Fielder, Tiffany Simpson, Steven Earl Simpson Jr., Emily Simpson, Brandon Simpson, Johnny Simpson Jr., Elizabeth Mathis, Timothy Woodard and Joseph Simpson; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial followed in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation was after noon Sunday, March 6, 2022, until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Judge Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock and Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linda M. Jackson
Linda M. Jackson, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 9, 1950, in New Madrid, Missouri, to A.J. Summerlott and Bealus Bain Summerlott.
She was the secretary for Jackson Aviation in East Prairie, Missouri, for several years prior to moving to Murray, and was a realtor for Professional Associates Reality. For the last few years, she worked at Goodwill in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was in death by her husband, Terrence Lee “Terry” Jackson Sr.
Linda is survived by two sons, Terry Jackson Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee, and Andy Jackson and wife Mindy of Murray; two brothers, Danny Summerlott and wife Barbara of East Prairie, Missouri, and Eddie Summerlott and wife Jo Ann of East Prairie; and three grandchildren, Ty Jackson, Morigan Jackson and Olivia Jackson.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at East Prairie, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour at Shelby Funeral Home in East Prairie, with Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Dogwood Cemetery East in East Prairie.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of local arrangements.
Maryann Katherin Lehrmann
Maryann Katherin Lehrmann, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Mills Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born June 24, 1947, in Jamaica, New York, to Howard Frederick Gintz and Mary Veronica (Romer) Gintz.
She retired as a dental assistant for Taylor Family Dental.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lehrmann, and a sister, Elizabeth Suddeth.
Mrs. Lehrmann is survived by one daughter, Ashlee Whitley and husband Nathia of Dexter; one son, Mark Lehrmann and wife Leslie of Dunedin, Florida; and five grandchildren, Zoree Whitley, Isaac Whitley, Karlee Whitley and Logan Driskill, all of Dexter and Zach Lehrmann of Dunedin.
A memorial visitation will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, IL. 60693.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Joyce Ferri
Mrs. Mary Joyce Ferri, 84, of Murray, died peacefully at home on March 5, 2022.
Mrs. Ferri was born on Feb. 27, 1938, in Loretta, TN to the late Guy and Blanche Bobo Fonville.
Mary was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
Her parents; her husband, Emil Mario Ferri; a son, Bill Luffman; a brother, Sidney Paul Agent and a nephew, Sidney Paul Agent, Jr. precede her in death.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include her son, Bobby Luffman and wife Debbie of Murray; four grandchildren, Jeff Luffman (Amanda) of Murray, Crystal Settle (Brad) of Murray; Nathanial Luffman of Murray; Akelia Luffman of Lawrensburg, TN; nine great-grandchildren, Kye and Kade Luffman, Ty and Kinsley Williams; Raegan and Aubrey Settle, Brinn Erwin, Ciera and Anastasia Luffman.
A graveside service is set for 2 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Murray Memorial Gardens. Sammy Cunningham will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Mary Ferri by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.