Linda Paulette Williams
Linda Paulette Williams, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Nov. 20, 1951, in Murray, to Fred and Rubena (Mason) Lee.
Linda loved to talk, as her family, friends, and co-workers would attest. She was employed by Fischer-Price (Mattel) from the 1970s to 1989 until her retirement. She also found great enjoyment volunteering at North Elementary School when her daughter was a student and later as a band mom with the Calloway County Laker Band.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Lee and Billy Joe Lee; one sister, Rose Hicks; nephews, Billy Lee Jr. and Lynn Lee; a niece, Sandy Puckett; and great-niece, Amanda Haggerty.
Linda is survived by her husband, Steve Williams, whom she married April 19, 1985; a beloved daughter, Ashley Williams and son-in-law/adopted son, Chris Rogers; a stepdaughter, Danielle Williams; three grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was also survived by her much-loved cat, Arra Buttercup, and grand-pets, Loomis, Nada, Kessler and Ripley.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Coles Campground Cemetery with Dave Watson officiating. There will be no public visitation held per the request of the Williams family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Martha Jean Harding Alls
Martha Jean Harding Alls, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Washington, D.C, to Joe Thomas Harding and Clara M. Turner Harding.
She worked as the secretary for Seventh and Poplar Church of Christ and was the owner and operator of the Bookmark and Game Day in Murray. She was an advocate for Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, where she was an associate for more than 50 years. She served in many positions with the Ladies Associates at Freed-Hardman including president which she served for a total of 10 years; 1978-1980, 1986-1988, 1998-2002, 2008-2010. In addition, she was a member of New Concord Church of Christ, an active member of the Murray Main Street, Soup for the Soul, and the Caribbean Missions from 1968-2009.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Alls; one son, Joe Mark Alls; one granddaughter, April Alls Beck; and one sister, Clara Jo Maupin.
Mrs. Alls is survived by a daughter-in-law, Selena Alls of Haleyville, Alabama; one granddaughter, Mary Catherine Alls McDonald and husband Lewis of Athens, Alabama; three great-grandchildren, Callie Rose Beck of Haleyville, and Lewis Welch McDonald Jr. and Catherine Rose McDonald, both of Athens; and many friends she chose as family, Ira, Jennifer, Alathea, Cheyenne, Cadence, and Rayleigh Sellars, all of Puryear, Tennessee, and Russ and Linda Crosswhite of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. Milton Sewell, Charles Cates and Russ Crosswhite officiating. Congregational singing will be led by Patrick Marble. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to FHU Associates, https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/21241/donations/new, or at FHU Associates, 158 Main St. Henderson, TN 38340, or to the Northwest Shoals Community College (NW-SCC Foundation), Alls Family Memorial, PO Box 2390, Muscle Shoals, AL 35662.
Shannon Lea Norsworthy
Shannon Lea Norsworthy, 60, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her home
She was born Aug. 29, 1962, in Murray, Kentucky, to Cecil Knight and Irene (Scott) Knight.
She was of the Baptist fFaith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Margie Birdsong, and one brother, John Lee Knight.
Mrs. Norsworthy is survived by her husband, James Norsworthy of Almo; one daughter, Brandi Byars and husband Justin of Paris, Tennessee; one son, Jesse Norsworthy and wife Heather of Hazel; two sisters, Rita Fortner of Murray and Kathy Faria and husband Floyd of Florida; two brothers, Jimmy Knight of Murray and Joe Knight and wife Karen of Princeton; and five grandchildren, Gage and Gracie Byars, both of Paris, and Isabella, Lucille and Evelyn Norsworthy, all of Hazel.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jeff Norsworthy and Chris Birdsong officiating. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at the funeral home.
Tim Tidwell
Tim Tidwell, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at the University of Florida Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.
