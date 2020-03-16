Barbara Jean Lovins
Barbara Jean Lovins, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 19, 1929, in Lincoln Park, Michigan, to Guthrie Grogan and Estelle Outland Grogan.
She retired from the food service department of the Calloway County School System. She was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Halford L. Lovins, who died in 1988.
Mrs. Lovins is survived by two daughters, Jeanne Lovins Mathis of Murray and Lori Lovins Randolph and fiancé Keith Fain of Almo; one son, Mike Lovins and wife Kim of Murray; two sisters, Charlotte Wilson and Gail Gallimore, both of Murray; five grandchildren, Brian Mathis, Trisha Mathis Ross, Chloe Lovins, Will Lovins and Kaylee Fain; two great-grandchildren, Laken Ross and Noah Ross; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Randy Kuykendall and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071, the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or to the First Baptist Church Youth of Murray, 203 South Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Jerry Pritchett
Jerry Pritchett, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born June 18, 1944, in Dexter, Kentucky, to Lloyd and Tommi Matheny Pritchett.
He was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Chester, Robert and Daniel Pritchett; his sisters, Yuvonne Pritchett, Erelene Smith, Leona Boren, Rebecca Duncan and Edith Elkins; and his parents.
Mr. Pritchett is survived by his son, Tracy Pritchett and wife Amanda; a daughter, Yvonna Hooper of Murray; his grandchildren, Randall Cole Pritchett, Kendell Rose Pritchett and Faith Hooper Smith and husband Joran of Madison, Alabama.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray, with Nat Evans officiating. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mary Edith Clemons
Mary Edith Clemons, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 27, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Galon Miller and Ruby Morris Miller.
She retired from Fisher Price and was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Loyd Green; her second husband, Burnis Clemons; two sons, Ricky Green and Lloyd Lee Green; two sisters, Doris Jean Boggess and Melba Burkeen; and two brothers, Edison Miller and Franklin Miller.
Mrs. Clemons is survived by one daughter, Linda Cox and husband Tim of Hardin; two sons, Craig Green of Murray and Ronnie Green and wife Doris of Kirksey; eight grandchildren, Hailee Green, Tyler Green, Pam Cole, Michelle Duvall, Melinda Perrin, Clay Cox, Missy Green and Laura Painter; 12 great-grandchildren, Kaidence Ford, Bentlee Green, Paisley Colson, Chelesey Duncan, Harleigh Cole, Tori Duvall, Ryleigh Duvall, Ally Brooks, McKenzie Perrin, JD Dowdy, Timothy Dowdy and Amber Painter; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richard Burkeen and Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Billy G. McCuiston
Billy G. McCuiston, 76, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William R. “Bill” McCuiston and Martha Nell Hopper McCuiston.
He worked at Tappan and Southern States Co-Op in Murray before retiring. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Clayton McCuiston; one sister, Sharon McCuiston Saiez; and one brother, Jackie McCuiston.
Mr. McCuiston is survived by his wife Patricia “Patti” McCuiston of New Concord; three sons, Billy McCuiston Jr. and wife Crystal of New Concord, Keith Williams and wife Tracy of Murray and James Edward “Eddie” McCuiston of California; one sister, Vickie McCuiston of Murray; seven grandchildren, Austin Williams, Mackenzie Williams, Cole Williams, Tayten Williams, Jakob Rogers, Chloe McCuiston and Briar McCuiston.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in McCuiston Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Mac Anthony Vaughn
Mac Anthony Vaughn, 54, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 10:09 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Thomas Gaskill
Thomas Gaskill, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Mary Beth Harp
Mary Beth Harp, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
