Rita Burkeen
Rita Burkeen, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 12, 1961, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She retired as a pre-school teacher at Kingdom Kids Learning Center and was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Dick Evitts.
Mrs. Burkeen is survived by her husband, Jerry M. Burkeen of Murray, whom she married Dec. 17, 1988, in Lynnville; her father, Vernon Evitts and wife Beverly of Paris, Tennessee; two sons, Cameron Burkeen of Murray and Aaron Burkeen of Southwick, Massachusetts; one brother, Ronnie Evitts and wife Denise of Arlington; and two nieces, Carrie Evitts and Kimberly Evitts, both of Arlington.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Westside Baptist Church with Ronnie Burkeen and Kendrick Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Lynnville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 1 p.m. until the service hour Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the church of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.