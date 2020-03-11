Kenneth R. ‘Boomer’ Ahart
Kenneth R. “Boomer” Ahart, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 22, 1963, in Murray to Homer and Betty Ahart.
He was an excavator operator for Ahart Sand and Gravel in Dexter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gary Ahart; his grandparents, Lonnie “Buster” and Edith Elkins, and Albert “Pete” and Ethlene Ahart; and a niece, Amie Lyons.
Kenneth is survived by the mother of his daughters, Shirley Ahart of Paxinos, Pennsylvania; his daughters, Samantha Whipple and husband Michael of Paxinos, Pennsylvania, Destiny Ahart and fiance’ Brian Lee and Patience Ahart, all of Almo; the mother of his son, Julie Wilson, of Murray; his son, Harley Ray Ahart of Murray; a sister, Rhonda Culver and husband Shawn of Almo; a grandson, Kyler Ahart of Paxinos, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Deb Ahart of Almo; nephews, Cary Ahart and Colby Culver (fiance’ Kelsey Eells), all of Almo; a niece, Chloe Culver of Almo; and several aunts and cousins.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray, with Howard Conner officiating. Burial will follow in Gary Ahart Memorial Cemetery in Dexter. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Gary Ahart Memorial Cemetery, Harvey Puckett, P.O. Box 18, Dexter, KY 42036.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth Barnett
Elizabeth Barnett, 37, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born Dec. 2, 1982, in Dexter, Missouri, to Curtis and Angela Brown Barnett.
She graduated from Sikeston High School in 2001 and attended Murray State University from 2001 to 2004. She was an avid Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan.
Elizabeth is survived by her parents; two brothers, Chris Newell and wife Holly of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and B.J. Barnett and wife Hope of Sikeston, Missouri; and one sister, Amber Eaton and husband Gary of Bernie, Missouri.
The funeral service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Nunnelee Funeral Chapel in Sikeston with Gary Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service hour Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Nunnelee Funeral Chapel of Sikeston, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.