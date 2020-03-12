Martha L. Murdock
Martha L. Murdock, 79, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 18, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Melvin M. Lamb and Ruthie L. Lamb Hoke.
She was of Church of Christ faith and retired from Mattel-Fisher Price in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Rickey L. Smith; two brothers, James Lamb and Dwin “Dick” Lamb; and one grandson, Kenny Jenkins.
Mrs. Murdock is survived by her husband, Gerald Murdock of Kirksey, whom she married Nov. 18, 1989 in Kirksey; one daughter, Belinda Jenkins and husband Dave of Kirksey; one son, Keith L. Smith and wife Sharon of Murray; three stepchildren, Jeff Murdock, John Murdock and Felicia Harris; seven grandchildren, Brittany Weatherford, Candace Jenkins, MaKayla Jenkins, Jessica Cheatham, Abby Smith, Shane Smith and Lindsey Franklin; and several great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or Calloway County Special Olympics, Laura Miller, 1401 Story Ave., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Nathan Dale Stubblefield
Nathan Dale Stubblefield, 50, of Richmond, Kentucky, died suddenly Monday, March 9, 2020. He was a beloved son, brother and friend.
Born Dec. 26, 1969, in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, he was a 1988 graduate of Model High School where he played on the golf team. He went on to Western Kentucky University on a scholarship and then later to Eastern Kentucky University, where he medaled in several golf tournaments. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting. He was awarded the Ohio Valley Conference Honor for GPA achievement.
Dale was later the owner of the Tee-to-Green Golf Shop in Richmond from 1993 to 2000. He then became the golf pro at the Berea Country Club and later at the Battlefield Golf Club. In 2007, he began his affiliation with Jack Kain Ford in Versailles as a salesman, a position he held for 11 years. He was a member of Rosedale Baptist Church. He will be missed most of all for his loving, kind heart and his wonderful sense of humor. He always treated others by the “Golden Rule.” He never knew a stranger, and will truly be forever missed by his family and friends.
Dale is survived by his special friend, Jennifer Harney; his parents, Vernon and Sharon Stubblefield of Richmond; his sisters, Sara Lucas and husband Ted of San Francisco, California, and Charlotte Gdovka and husband Mike of Richmond; a niece, Natalie Gail Gdovka; a nephew, Louis Edward Gdovka, both of Richmond; two uncles, Robert Burrus Stubblefield and wife Sara of Lexington and John Edward Outland and wife Betty of Illinois; and three cousins, Jennye Montefort (Chris) of Texas, Jory Murphy (Tim) and Johnny Outland (Jill), all of Illinois.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home in Richmond, with John Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Richmond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jeff Hammit, John Burkhart, Edwin Luxon Jr., Bob Lawson, Dwight Lawson and Billy Huntzinger.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Eastern Kentucky University Golf Program, c/o The EKU Athletic Department, 521 Lancaster Avenue, Richmond, KY 40475, or Habitat for Humanity of Clark and Madison Counties, P.O. Box 186, Richmond, KY 40476.
Online condolences may be left at www.orpfh.com.
Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home of Richmond is in charge of arrangements.