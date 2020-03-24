Willie C. Massa
Willie C. Massa, 86, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home in Powhatan, Virginia.
He was born April 22, 1933, in Cookeville, Tennessee, to Chester and Amanda Bussell Massa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lenda Massa.
Mr. Massa is survived by his daughter, Susan Magee of Powhatan, Virginia; a son, Brian Massa of Powhatan; a sister, Willodene Jackson of Indianapolis, Indiana; three grandchildren, Rachel Lewis, Rebecca Dickenson and Sarah Rowe; and seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kayla, Zachary, Lindsay, Nicholas, Brandon and Sawyer.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Madolyn 'Lyn' Crysler
Madolyn "Lyn" Crysler, 95, of Beverly Hills, Florida, died Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Lt. Col. Richard D. Chrysler.
She was active in organizations in Citrus County, often serving as an officer. She was an artist, musician and writer (author of "A Journey into Alzheimer's"). She took part in helping the county commissioners and community service directors in obtaining a fully handicapped senior center in Lecanto. One of her later goals in life was to work with the handicapped to motivate them in doing many things they thought they could not do. She was a teacher in the early days of the computer world at Murray State University, and a space secretary for Lockheed at NASA in Houston, Texas, during the early days of the space program. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto, the Murray Art Guild, Beverly Hills Art Group, Citrus County Art League, Irish-American Social Club; American-Irish Social Club, Happy Butterfly Luncheon Club and the Beverly Hills Recreation Association.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia and Cecelia.
Madolyn is survived by a sister, Lola Farrar of Dallas, Texas; a niece, Loretta Lindsey of Dallas; a nephew, James Gibson of St. Louis, Missouri; and two grand-nieces.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the senior center in Lecanto.
Carl R. Howes
Carl R. Howes, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 30, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, to Carl Robert Howes and Nellie Wheeler Howes, who preceded him in death.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. He was a Vietnam veteran and a lifetime member of the VFW. He had a love for children. During his military career, he coached sports, mainly baseball and soccer, for the military youth program. He was also a children's minister at Hope Harbor Church where he was a member.
Mr. Howes is survived by his wife, Linda Howes of Murray; three sons, Carl Howes III and wife Nadine of High Point, North Carolina, Charles Howes and wife Teresa of Murray and Adam Howes of Little Elm, Texas; a sister, Naomi Schmidt (Jim) of Florence, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Henry, Charlotte, Christopher (Natasha), Logan, Lucas, Alex and Ada Janea Howes; and one great-grandchild due in June.
A private visitation will be held. A graveside service with military honors will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville for immediate family only. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Julia Lunelle Phillips
Julia Lunelle Phillips, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her daughter's home.
She was born June 3, 1925, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Radie Brooks and Thelma Ward Brooks.
She retired from Fisher Price and was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mozelle Phillips; one son, Joe Wayne Colson; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Colson; and her sister, Elene Alexander.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by one daughter, Brenda Oakley and husband Bruce of Murray; one grandchild, Monica Inglish and husband David of Symsonia; three great-grandchildren, Brendan Inglish, Ryan Inglish and Elli Inglish; and three special nieces, Barbara Hendon of Murray, Tonya Alexander of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and Michelle Garland and husband Mike of Murray.
There will be a private visitation and graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Norma Jean Wallis
Norma Jean Wallis, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 13, 1930, in Van Wert, Ohio, to Horace R. Green and Pernie Clayton Green.
She was a homemaker, and a member of First Baptist Church and the Phoebian Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Earl Wallis, and one son, John Wallis.
Mrs. Wallis is survived by two sons, Thomas Gary Wallis of Murray and Allen J. Wallis and wife Debbie of Bixby, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Mitch Wallis and wife Amy of Lafayette, Colorado, Kellie Kohstall and husband Chuck of Midlothian, Virginia, Eryn Wallis of Bixby and Bethany Wallis of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; and five great-grandchildren, Thomas and Wiley Wallis of Lafayette and Emma, Isabel and Lexi Kohstall of Midlothian, Virginia.
There will be a private visitation and graveside service. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Robbie A. Gilreath
Robbie A. Gilreath, 51, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 26, 1968, in Sugar Land, Texas, to Robert Author Gilreath Sr. and Mary Jaquelynn Colson.
She was a former waitress at Baldy’s Grill in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Carla Denise Teems.
Ms. Gilreath is survived by her daughter, Jessika Jade Walton; her son, Van Danton Lawson; fiancé, Brian Ashley Barnett; two sisters, Michelle Sicard and Louise Eleanor Ripley; two brothers, Jerry Wayne Beard and Robert Author Gilreath Jr.; and three grandchildren, Isabella Rose Sims, Bentley Michael Sims and William Brayden Sims.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Bettie Stephenson
Bettie Stephenson, 82, of Almo, Kentucky, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home.
