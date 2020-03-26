Bettie Mary Lee Stephenson
Bettie Mary Lee Stephenson, 82, of Almo, Kentucky, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home, due to natural causes.
She was born July 7, 1937, in Christopher, Illinois.
Before her retirement, she was employed at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Most recently, she worked at Jakel in Murray. She was of Lutheran faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Walker; her mother, Frances Smith Walker Bateman; her husband, James H. Stephenson, who died in 1971; and one brother, Ray Walker.
Mrs. Stephenson is survived by one son, Harold Stephenson and wife Vicky of Almo; one sister, Carol King and husband Kenny of Zeigler, Illinois; one brother, Gene Walker and wife Dina of Chillicothe, Illinois; two grandchildren, Harry Stephenson and Nicole Parker and husband Justin, all of Murray; one great-grandchild, Lola Parker of Murray; a sister-in-law, Connie Walker of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private visitation and graveside service due to government guidelines.
Willie J. Turner
Willie J. Turner, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Feb. 26, 1938, in Tuscola, Illinois, to Paul Turner and Pauline Dickerson Turner.
He retired after 30 years of service as a chief water plant operator for the city of Tuscola, and was a member of the Christian Church in Tuscola. He was a great family man and was very proud of his daughter and her family, especially his grandchildren to whom he was “Papa." He loved to fish and especially enjoyed living on the lake for many years. He was also an avid lover of old classic cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ed Turner, and a sister, Willa Dean Smith.
Mr. Turner is survived by his wife, Lydia Bassett Turner of Murray, whom he married June 18, 1959, in Tuscola; one daughter, Tina Cox and husband Shane of Murray; one sister, Phyllis Adams and husband Gordon of Tuscola; one brother, Jim Turner and wife Judy of Vero Beach, Florida; and two grandchildren, Skylar and Colton Cox, both of Murray.
There will be a private visitation and graveside service due to government regulations.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY, or the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Lori C. Hopkins
Lori C. Hopkins, 51, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 2, 1969, in Murray, Kentucky.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by her husband, Jamie Hopkins; her sons, Christopher Hopkins and wife Taylor of Murray, Austin Hopkins and wife Danielle and Dale James Hopkins , all of Hazel; a brother, Andy Farris; and five grandchildren, Elsie, Berkley, Oaklyn, Krue and Finn.
There will be no public service.
Jennifer B. Hardin
Jennifer B. Hardin, 52, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 29, 1967, in Nashville, Tennessee.
She graduated from Calloway County High School in 1985 and from Bethel University in 2008. She was a member of and usher at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Puryear, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Walls.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, Janie Kendall Hardin of Hazel; her father, John Hardin; a sister, Joycelyn Hardin of Hazel; three brothers, Vincent Walls and wife Patricia of Dallas, Texas, Heath Walls and wife Alicia of Murray, Bryant Walls and wife Jennette of Dallas; a niece, Tahmia Hardin of Hazel; aunts, Willie Raye Vaden (Dee) and Sandra Kaye Williams (Joseph), both of Paris, Tennessee, and Eleanor Kendall of Jackson, Tennessee; uncles, Willie Hardin (Gladys) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Hassie Kendall of Puryear; a special cousin, Reginald Dunlap; a special friend, Iris Nored; and a host of cousins and friends.
A private family service will be held.
Rebecca J. Brostek
Rebecca J. Brostek, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Dec. 15, 1971, in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
She was a former returns clerk with American Express.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Jason, and her parents, Steve and Candace Sellers.
There will be no public service.
