Tammie Pierce Riggins
Tammie Pierce Riggins, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 21, 1959, in Murray.
She retired after 19 years of service as an executive secretary for the Murray State University Foundation, where she especially enjoyed mentoring college students. In addition, she was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and served for over 10 years directing Vacation Bible School. She was also an active member and secretary for the Humane Society of Calloway County, and an avid Murray State University Racer fan.
She was preceded in death by her father, James H. Pierce; her stepfather, Buford Coursey; one niece, Mallory Elise Riggins; her mother-in-law, Rosalie Riggins; and one brother-in-law, Scott Nall Jr.
Tammie is survived by her husband, Mark A. Riggins of Murray, whom she married Feb. 19, 1983, in Bramble, Indiana; her mother, Mary Pierce Coursey of Murray; one daughter, Chelsea Riggins of Chicago, Illinois; one sister, Ginger Pierce Nall of Murray; one brother, Mickey Pierce and wife Judith of Clearwater, Florida; four nieces, Shannon Pierce, Lexi Pierce, Kriston Greene and husband Chip, and Andrea Vaupel; four nephews, Trey Nall, Ryan Vaupel, Ben Riggins and wife Hanna, and Clay Riggins; two great-nieces, Madison Greene and Grace Riggins; two great-nephews, Hunter Nall and wife Courtland and Jackson Greene; and her faithful companions, Corky and Wrigley.
The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The ALS Association KY Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd., Suite 101, Louisville, KY 40223, or to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth Barnett
Elizabeth Barnett, 37, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born Dec. 2, 1982, in Dexter, Missouri, to Curtis and Angela Brown Barnett.
She graduated from Sikeston High School in 2001 and attended Murray State University from 2001 to 2004. She was an avid Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan.
Elizabeth is survived by her parents; two brothers, Chris Newell and wife Holly of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and B.J. Barnett and wife Hope of Sikeston, Missouri; and one sister, Amber Eaton and husband Gary of Bernie, Missouri.
The funeral service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Nunnelee Funeral Chapel in Sikeston with Gary Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service hour Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com.
Nunnelee Funeral Chapel of Sikeston, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.