Mary Elizabeth Elliott
Mary Elizabeth Elliott, 62, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born July 31, 1957, in Nashville, to Elijah Vester and Mable Roberts Pirtle, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Mrs. Elliott is survived by her husband, John Elliott of Dexter; two daughters, Casey Atkins of Murray and Teneill Elliott of Portage, Indiana; a son, Clayton Elliott and wife Jessica of Ocala, Florida; two brothers, Bill Pirtle and wife Fay and Elijan Pirtle and wife Kay of Charlotte, Tennessee; two sisters, Mable Powell (Billy) of Madison, Tennessee, and Jeanie Whitesell (Hank) of New Concord; four nieces, Tonya Pirtle, Christy Pirtle, Angie Hale (Brendon) and Kim Winchester (Paul); her grandchildren, Corey Vandyke, Sadie Vandyke and eight other grandchildren; and 15 great-nieces and great-nephews.
There was no public service. Burial was in Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Julia Lunelle Phillips
Julia Lunelle Phillips, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her daughter's home.
She was born June 3, 1925, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Radie Brooks and Thelma Ward Brooks.
She retired from Fisher Price and was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mozelle Phillips; one son, Joe Wayne Colson; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Colson; and her sister, Elene Alexander.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by one daughter, Brenda Oakley and husband Bruce of Murray; one grandchild, Monica Inglish and husband David of Symsonia; three great-grandchildren, Brendan Inglish, Ryan Inglish and Elli Inglish; and three special nieces, Barbara Hendon of Murray, Tonya Alexander of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and Michelle Garland and husband Mike of Murray.
There will be a private visitation and graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Norma Jean Wallis
Norma Jean Wallis, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 13, 1930, in Van Wert, Ohio, to Horace R. Green and Pernie Clayton Green.
She was a homemaker, and a member of First Baptist Church and the Phoebian Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Earl Wallis, and one son, John Wallis.
Mrs. Wallis is survived by two sons, Thomas Gary Wallis of Murray and Allen J. Wallis and wife Debbie of Bixby, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Mitch Wallis and wife Amy of Lafayette, Colorado, Kellie Kohstall and husband Chuck of Midlothian, Virginia, Eryn Wallis of Bixby and Bethany Wallis of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; and five great-grandchildren, Thomas and Wiley Wallis of Lafayette and Emma, Isabel and Lexi Kohstall of Midlothian, Virginia.
There will be a private visitation and graveside service. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca J. Brostek
Rebecca J. Brostek, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Willie C. Massa
Willie C. Massa, 86, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home in Powhatan, Virginia.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Carl R. Howes
Carl R. Howes, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Robbie A. Gilreath
Robbie A. Gilreath, 51, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 26, 1968, in Sugar Land, Texas, to Robert Author Gilreath Sr. and Mary Jaquelynn Colson.
She was a former waitress at Baldy’s Grill in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Carla Denise Teems.
Ms. Gilreath is survived by her daughter, Jessika Jade Walton; her son, Van Danton Lawson; fiancé, Brian Ashley Barnett; two sisters, Michelle Sicard and Louise Eleanor Ripley; two brothers, Jerry Wayne Beard and Robert Author Gilreath Jr.; and three grandchildren, Isabella Rose Sims, Bentley Michael Sims and William Brayden Sims.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.