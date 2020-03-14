Barbara Jean Lovins
Barbara Jean Lovins, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 19, 1929, in Lincoln Park, Michigan, to Guthrie Grogan and Estelle Outland Grogan.
She retired from the food service department of the Calloway County School System. She was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Halford L. Lovins, who died in 1988.
Mrs. Lovins is survived by two daughters, Jeanne Lovins Mathis of Murray and Lori Lovins Randolph and fiancé Keith Fain of Almo; one son, Mike Lovins and wife Kim of Murray; two sisters, Charlotte Wilson and Gail Gallimore, both of Murray; five grandchildren, Brian Mathis, Trisha Mathis Ross, Chloe Lovins, Will Lovins and Kaylee Fain; two great-grandchildren, Laken Ross and Noah Ross; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Randy Kuykendall and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071, the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or to the First Baptist Church Youth of Murray, 203 South Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Steve Compton
Steve Compton, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Murray, to John Compton and Betty Wilcox Compton, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Compton was a retired pharmacist and the previous owner of the Clinic Pharmacy. He was a graduate of Murray High School and the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church and the Praise Sunday school class. He also was a volunteer at Angels Community Clinic.
Mr. Compton is survived by his wife, Paula Owen Compton of Murray, whom he married June 6, 1971, in Murray; three sons, Kevin Compton and wife Lana of Bowling Green, Chris Compton and wife Jenny of Louisville and Stephen Compton and wife Erika of Murray; one brother, Mark Compton and wife Susan of Greenville, Tennessee; and six grandchildren, Alexander and Lilia Compton, both of Bowling Green, and Anderson, Ally Mae, Clara Grace and Carver Compton, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Don Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Debra Jean Jones Moore
Debra Jean Jones Moore, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 6, 1955, in Benton, Kentucky.
She was a production operator at Briggs & Stratton, and a member of North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Thomas “Tom” Jones; her stepmother, Jean Jones; maternal grandparents, Noel and Lettie Adams Robertson; and her paternal grandparents, Hervey and Addy Henson Jones.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband, Allen Shane Moore Sr. of Murray, whom she married April 18, 2003, in Murray; her mother, Linda Fay Jones of Coldwater; one daughter, Michele Goodman of Murray; one son, Matthew Goodman of Murray; one stepson, Allen Shane Moore Jr. of Murray; one brother, Richard Randall Jones and wife Tonya of Coldwater; one stepgrandchild, Emma Clare Moore; three aunts, Brenda Kay Robinson, Mae Downs and Anna Lee Cohoon; one uncle, Johnny Downs; five stepbrothers; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Active pallbearers will be Kenny Jones, Johnny Keith Keeling, Donnie Jones, John Glen Jones, Roger Jones, Gary Jones and Mikel Evans. Honorary pallbearers will Johnny Downs, Jason Jones and Jeremy Jones.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Pritchett
Jerry Pritchett, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born June 18, 1944, in Dexter, Kentucky, to Lloyd and Tommi Matheny Pritchett.
He was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Chester, Robert and Daniel Pritchett; his sisters, Yuvonne Pritchett, Erelene Smith, Leona Boren, Rebecca Duncan and Edith Elkins; and his parents.
Mr. Pritchett is survived by his son, Tracy Pritchett and wife Amanda; a daughter, Yvonna Hooper of Murray; his grandchildren, Randall Cole Pritchett, Kendell Rose Pritchett and Faith Hooper Smith and husband Joran of Madison, Alabama.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray, with Nat Evans officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Nathan Dale Stubblefield
Nathan Dale Stubblefield, 50, of Richmond, Kentucky, died suddenly Monday, March 9, 2020. He was a beloved son, brother and friend.
Born Dec. 26, 1969, in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, he was a 1988 graduate of Model High School where he played on the golf team. He went on to Western Kentucky University on a scholarship and then later to Eastern Kentucky University, where he medaled in several golf tournaments. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting. He was awarded the Ohio Valley Conference Honor for GPA achievement.
Dale was later the owner of the Tee-to-Green Golf Shop in Richmond from 1993 to 2000. He then became the golf pro at the Berea Country Club and later at the Battlefield Golf Club. In 2007, he began his affiliation with Jack Kain Ford in Versailles as a salesman, a position he held for 11 years. He was a member of Rosedale Baptist Church. He will be missed most of all for his loving, kind heart and his wonderful sense of humor. He always treated others by the “Golden Rule.” He never knew a stranger, and will truly be forever missed by his family and friends.
Dale is survived by his special friend, Jennifer Harney; his parents, Vernon and Sharon Stubblefield of Richmond; his sisters, Sara Lucas and husband Ted of San Francisco, California, and Charlotte Gdovka and husband Mike of Richmond; a niece, Natalie Gail Gdovka; a nephew, Louis Edward Gdovka, both of Richmond; two uncles, Robert Burrus Stubblefield and wife Sara of Lexington and John Edward Outland and wife Betty of Illinois; and three cousins, Jennye Montefort (Chris) of Texas, Jory Murphy (Tim) and Johnny Outland (Jill), all of Illinois.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home in Richmond, with John Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Richmond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jeff Hammit, John Burkhart, Edwin Luxon Jr., Bob Lawson, Dwight Lawson and Billy Huntzinger.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Eastern Kentucky University Golf Program, c/o The EKU Athletic Department, 521 Lancaster Avenue, Richmond, KY 40475, or Habitat for Humanity of Clark and Madison Counties, P.O. Box 186, Richmond, KY 40476.
Online condolences may be left at www.orpfh.com.
Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home of Richmond is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Edith Clemons
Mary Edith Clemons, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 27, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Galon Miller and Ruby Morris Miller.
She retired from Fisher Price and was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Loyd Green; her second husband, Burnis Clemons; two sons, Ricky Green and Lloyd Lee Green; two sisters, Doris Jean Boggess and Melba Burkeen; and two brothers, Edison Miller and Franklin Miller.
Mrs. Clemons is survived by one daughter, Linda Cox and husband Tim of Hardin; two sons, Craig Green of Murray and Ronnie Green and wife Doris of Kirksey; eight grandchildren, Hailee Green, Tyler Green, Pam Cole, Michelle Duvall, Melinda Perrin, Clay Cox, Missy Green and Laura Painter; 12 great-grandchildren, Kaidence Ford, Bentlee Green, Paisley Colson, Chelesey Duncan, Harleigh Cole, Tori Duvall, Ryleigh Duvall, Ally Brooks, McKenzie Perrin, JD Dowdy, Timothy Dowdy and Amber Painter; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richard Burkeen and Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Billy McCuiston
Billy McCuiston, 76, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.