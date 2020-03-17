Mary Beth Harp
Mary Beth Harp, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 19, 1944, in Murray to Charlie Robertson and Murl Jones Robertson.
She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two aunts, Hazel Heck and Elizabeth Thomason.
Ms. Harp is survived by her son, David John Harp and wife Carrie of Murray; a bother, Dr. Charles Robertson and wife Sandra of Denton, Texas; one grandchild, Hope Elizabeth Harp of Louisiana; and two nephews, Stewart Robertson and Jesse Robertson, both of Denton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 906 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mac Anthony Vaughn
Mac Anthony Vaughn, 54, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 10:09 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 22, 1966, in Murray, Kentucky, to Jerry Vaughn and Shirley Garland Vaughn.
He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Katherine Vaughan and Elbert and Gladys Garland; and a sister, Gail Burkeen.
Mr. Vaughn is survived by several aunts, nieces, cousins and friends.
There will be no services.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Billy G. McCuiston
Billy G. McCuiston, 76, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William R. “Bill” McCuiston and Martha Nell Hopper McCuiston.
He worked at Tappan and Southern States Co-Op in Murray before retiring. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Clayton McCuiston; one sister, Sharon McCuiston Saiez; and one brother, Jackie McCuiston.
Mr. McCuiston is survived by his wife Patricia “Patti” McCuiston of New Concord; three sons, Billy McCuiston Jr. and wife Crystal of New Concord, Keith Williams and wife Tracy of Murray and James Edward “Eddie” McCuiston of California; one sister, Vickie McCuiston of Murray; seven grandchildren, Austin Williams, Mackenzie Williams, Cole Williams, Tayten Williams, Jakob Rogers, Chloe McCuiston and Briar McCuiston.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in McCuiston Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Wendell T. Henderson
Dr. Wendell T. Henderson, 79, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Friday, Nov. 15, 1940, in Hardin to David Henderson and Evelyn Barnett Henderson, who preceded him in death.
He was a retired doctor of radiology for Texas Co. Memorial Hospital in Missouri. He was a 1958 graduate of South Marshall High School, Murray State University and Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was a member of Olive Baptist Church and held the title of Kentucky Colonel.
Dr. Henderson is survived by his sons, Scott Henderson of The Woodlands, Texas, Grant Henderson of Kansas City, Missouri, and Timothy Henderson of Springfield, Missouri; a daughter, Stephanie Henderson of Hardin; and three grandchildren, Chandler Andrews, Grace Henderson and Ethan Henderson.
The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery in Hardin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Elizabeth Elliott
Mary Elizabeth Elliott, 62, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.