Steve Compton
Steve Compton, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Murray, to John Compton and Betty Wilcox Compton, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Compton was a retired pharmacist and the previous owner of the Clinic Pharmacy. He was a graduate of Murray High School and the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church and the Praise Sunday school class. He also was a volunteer at Angels Community Clinic.
Mr. Compton is survived by his wife, Paula Owen Compton of Murray, whom he married June 6, 1971, in Murray; three sons, Kevin Compton and wife Lana of Bowling Green, Chris Compton and wife Jenny of Louisville and Stephen Compton and wife Erika of Murray; one brother, Mark Compton and wife Susan of Greenville, Tennessee; and six grandchildren, Alexander and Lilia Compton, both of Bowling Green, and Anderson, Ally Mae, Clara Grace and Carver Compton, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Don Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Debra Jean Jones Moore
Debra Jean Jones Moore, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 6, 1955, in Benton, Kentucky.
She was a production operator at Briggs & Stratton, and a member of North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Thomas “Tom” Jones; her stepmother, Jean Jones; maternal grandparents, Noel and Lilly Adams Robinson; and her paternal grandparents, Hervey and Addy Henson Jones.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband, Allen Shane Moore Sr. of Murray, whom she married April 18, 2003, in Murray; her mother, Linda Fay Jones of Coldwater; one daughter, Michele Goodman of Murray; one son, Matthew Goodman of Murray; one stepson, Allen Shane Moore Jr. of Murray; one brother, Richard Randall Jones and wife Tonya of Coldwater; one stepgrandchild, Emma Clare Moore; three aunts, Brenda Kay Robinson, Mae Downs and Anna Lee Cohoon; one uncle, Johnny Downs; five stepbrothers; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Active pallbearers will be Kenny Jones, Johnny Keith Keeling, Donnie Jones, John Glen Jones, Roger Jones, Gary Jones and Mikel Evans. Honorary pallbearers will Johnny Downs, Jason Jones and Jeremy Jones.
Martha L. Murdock
Martha L. Murdock, 79, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 18, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Melvin M. Lamb and Ruthie L. Lamb Hoke.
She was of Church of Christ faith and retired from Mattel-Fisher Price in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Rickey L. Smith; two brothers, James Lamb and Dwin “Dick” Lamb; and one grandson, Kenny Jenkins.
Mrs. Murdock is survived by her husband, Gerald Murdock of Kirksey, whom she married Nov. 18, 1989 in Kirksey; one daughter, Belinda Jenkins and husband Dave of Kirksey; one son, Keith L. Smith and wife Sharon of Murray; three stepchildren, Jeff Murdock, John Murdock and Felicia Harris; seven grandchildren, Brittany Weatherford, Candace Jenkins, MaKayla Jenkins, Jessica Cheatham, Abby Smith, Shane Smith and Lindsey Franklin; and several great-grandchildren.
A gravid service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or Calloway County Special Olympics, ℅ Laura Miller, 1401 Story Ave., Murray, KY 42071.
Kenneth R. 'Boomer' Ahart
Kenneth R. "Boomer" Ahart, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 22, 1963, in Murray to Homer and Betty Ahart.
He was an excavator operator for Ahart Sand and Gravel in Dexter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gary Ahart; his grandparents, Lonnie "Buster" and Edith Elkins, and Albert "Pete" and Ethlene Ahart; and a niece, Amie Lyons.
Kenneth is survived by the mother of his daughters, Shirley Ahart of Paxinos, Pennsylvania; his daughters, Samantha Whipple and husband Michael of Paxinos, Pennsylvania, Destiny Ahart and fiance' Brian Lee and Patience Ahart, all of Almo; the mother of his son, Julie Wilson, of Murray; his son, Harley Ray Ahart of Murray; a sister, Rhonda Culver and husband Shawn of Almo; a grandson, Kyler Ahart of Paxinos, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Deb Ahart of Almo; nephews, Cary Ahart and Colby Culver (fiance' Kelsey Eells), all of Almo; a niece, Chloe Culver of Almo; and several aunts and cousins.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray, with Howard Conner officiating. Burial will follow in Gary Ahart Memorial Cemetery in Dexter. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Gary Ahart Memorial Cemetery, ℅ Harvey Puckett, P.O. Box 18, Dexter, KY 42036.
Mary Clemons
Mary Clemons, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Barbara Jean Lovins
Barbara Jean Lovins, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.