Dolores Holzchuh
Dolores Holzschuh, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 2, 1933, in Marilla, New York to Leonard and Marjorie Puls Offhaus, who preceded her in death. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Murray, Kentucky.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Jack Holzschuh; son, Drew Holzschuh; and a great-grandchild, Noah Pace.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail Finch (Greg), East Aurora, New York, Suzan Rotterman (Dale), Murray, and Cindy McClure (Randy), Murray; daughter in law, Wende Holzschuh, Murray; sister, Dorothy Reichert, Marilla; brother, Thomas Offhaus, Marilla; eleven grandchildren, Karen Taverna (Chris), David Finch (Heather), Jessica O’Neil, Brian Finch (Christine), Tarynn Gile (Steven), Stacey Inglish (Justin), Andrew McClure (Erin), Kim Pace (Derek), Shawn McClure (Heather), Tyler Holzschuh (Lindsay) and Chelsea Davis (Travis); 24 great-grandchildren, Bella Taverna, Gillian Taverna, Erin Taverna, Sophia Finch, Eileen O’Neil, Bentley Gile, Allison Pace, Gwendolyn Pace, Joanna Pace, Macy McClure, Morgan McClure, Elly McClure, Jackson McClure, Laura Finch, Mila Holzschuh, Alyssa Compton, Chastity Compton, Presley Inglish, Emilyn Gile, Anna Finch, Lily Finch, Klein Holzschuh, McKenna McClure, and expected great-grandchild Inglish.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 100 South 15th Street, Murray, KY 42071 or Murray-Calloway County Hospice, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Larry Dwight Hale
Larry Dwight Hale, 69, Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born in Huntsville, Alabama, Sept. 10, 1950, to James Robert Hale and Rosa Mae (Herron) Hale, who preceded him in death. Mr. Hale retired from Saputo and he was a member of the Westside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa (Hopper) Hale, Murray; two daughters, Leandra Kirks and husband Jason of Clarksville, Tennessee and Dera Hale of Murray; two sons, Duane Dycus and wife Ashley and Daniel Dycus all of Lone Oak; one sister, Debra Hale of Murray; as well as six grandchildren, Vincent Dycus, Lily Kirks, Norah Kirks, Logan Kirks, Jackson Coles and Jake Stewart.
Visitation was held Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with a private family graveside service immediately following.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
