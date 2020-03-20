Eric Lee Rich
Eric Lee Rich, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 29, 1971, in Henry County, Tennessee.
Before becoming ill, he was employed with Murray State University in the Department of Kentucky Academy of Technology Education (K.A.T.E.) as a computer tech. He was a member of the Murray State University Amateur Radio Club (MSUARC), which he considered his special family and his call sign was W4ELR.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Alvis Eugene “Slim” Rich; his grandmother, Oval Roxine Rich; and cousins, Paul Ashby and Derek Shane Rich.
Mr. Rich is survived by his wife, Darcy Lee Bess Rich of Murray, whom he married June 10, 1994, in Murray; his mother, Carolyn Rich of Almo; two sons, Logan Shane Rich and Laken Seth Rich, both of Murray; his mother-in-law, Sarah Jane Shook Bess of Mayfield; his father-in-law, Leroy Edward Bess of Murray; two sisters-in-law, Amy Vought and husband Dale of Auburn, Alabama, and Wendy Glover and husband Michael of Mayfield; two aunts, Jean Ashby of Nashville, Tennessee, and Carla Hinson of Almo; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be no public service or visitation. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dave E. Maupin
Dave E. Maupin, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 31, 1940, in Murray, to Jesse C. Maupin and Iola M. Maupin.
He retired from Fisher Price, was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Scotts Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Velva Maupin; one son, Anthony Maupin; and one brother, Don Maupin.
Mr. Maupin is survived by two sons, Tim White and Mike Davis; three stepsons, Gary Darnell and wife Diana, Ken Darnell and Shane Darnell; one sister, Phyllis Carson; three nephews, Jesse Maupin and wife Molly, Ricky Carson and Donald Carson; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.