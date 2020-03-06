Walter B. Byars
Walter B. Byars, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born July 2, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Arlos Byars and Audie Morris Byars.
He retired as the director of transportation with the Calloway County School System. He also served four terms as a member of the Calloway County Board of Education, and during his tenure, the Calloway County High School football program was established. Prior to graduating from Hazel High School, he was a freshman member of the 1951 Puryear Tennessee High School basketball team who participated in the Tennessee State Basketball Tournament. He was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanette Badge and Elizabeth Rowland, and one brother, Bobby Byars.
Mr. Byars is survived by his wife, Carolyn Curd Byars, whom he married Jan. 27, 1957, at Green Plain Church of Christ; one daughter, Susan Arington and husband Kenny of Newnan, Georgia; one son, Greg Byars and wife Robin of Columbia, Missouri; and six grandchildren, Laurin Byars and Austin Byars, both of Dallas, Texas; Kate Byars of Lexington; Chelsea Darnell of New York City, New York; Caroline Darnell of Atlanta, Georgia; and Robert Preston of Lexington.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Eddy Wright
Edward Lynn Wright, 65, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11:09 p.m. at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was a member of Antioch Church of Christ and also attended Christ United Methodist Church. He was a retired agriculture teacher with the Graves County School Systems and worked as an I.T. director for the Graves County Board of Education. He was a member of the GCRTA where he served as treasurer for several years, and he was also a member of KRTA. Mr. Wright was a member of the Board of Directors for West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative since 2014 and served as president since 2017.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ben Wright; his father and mother-in-law, Boyett and Reva Pritchard; three brothers-in-law, Steve Dobson, Keith Edwards and Tom Terry; and his parents, Robert Edward and Effie Kaye Harrison Wright.
Mr. Wright is survived by his wife, Cathy Sue Pritchard Wright of Mayfield; three sons, Jesse Edward Wright and wife Heather of Mayfield, Eric Paul Wright and wife Carla of Nicholasville and Phillip Daniel Wright and wife Daniele of Murray; two sisters, Rita Yates and husband Ricky and Leta Dobson, all of Mayfield; one brother, Dale Wright and wife Laurie of Evansville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Zachary Edward Wright and Hannah Elizabeth Wright, both of Mayfield and Evan Boyett Wright and Ethan Charles Wright, both of Nicholasville; three sisters-in-law, Sandra Edwards and Donna Terry, both of Mayfield and Sandy Wright of Burlington; four nieces, Amy Vessels, Lauren Wright, Claire Wright and Rhonda Brannon; and four nephews, Jon Wright, Chris Wright, Mark Madrey and Chad Pickard.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Al Colley Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in McKendree Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Hal Fuqua, Chris Wright, Corey Cope, Chase Cope, Stacy Overby, Joe Venice, Luka Venice and Terry Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Martin and Tony Gray.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graves County CASA, 229 W. Walnut St., Suite #2, Mayfield, KY42066, or to the Mayfield-Graves County Food Pantry, 424 South Ninth St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy Diehl
Kathy Diehl, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.