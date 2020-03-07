William Gerald Paschall
William Gerald Paschall, 85, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born June 8, 1934, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Othel Paschall and Maurene Jones Paschall.
He retired from Fisher Price, Tappan, and as a farmer. He was a longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, serving as deacon, Sunday school superintendent, treasurer and teacher. He also served as a board member of the Blood River Baptist Association. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was very active in Woodmen of the World.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Jean Paschall.
Mr. Paschall is survived by two sons, Terry Lynn Paschall and wife Kelli of Murray and Jeffrey Paschall and wife Julie of Gainsville, Georgia; five grandchildren, Katy Riley and husband Jon, Hugh William Paschall, Sarah Riddle and husband Nathan, Juliana Paschall and Lily Paschall; two great-grandchildren, Nix Riley and Hollynn Riley; and a special friend, Nancy Rhodes and her family.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Carl McNeil and Mike Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 5525 Jones Mill Crossland Rd., Puryear, TN. 38251.
Kathy Diehl
Kathy Diehl, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 13, 1954, in Princeton, Indiana, to Guy McNew Sr. and Alice Wilson McNew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Ronald Diehl Sr.
Mrs. Diehl is survived by her daughter, Cherishe Tabers and husband Russell of Kirksey; sons, Tad Sherman of Murray, and Ronald Diehl Jr. of Bedford; a sister, Sheila DeMoss of Chandler, Arizona; a brother, Guy McNew II of California; and five grandchildren, Micah, Abbey, Audrey, Grace and Enoch.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Ronald Diehl Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Walter B. Byars
Walter B. Byars, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born July 2, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Arlos Byars and Audie Morris Byars.
He retired as the director of transportation with the Calloway County School System. He also served four terms as a member of the Calloway County Board of Education, and during his tenure, the Calloway County High School football program was established. Prior to graduating from Hazel High School, he was a freshman member of the 1951 Puryear Tennessee High School basketball team who participated in the Tennessee State Basketball Tournament. He was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanette Badge and Elizabeth Rowland, and one brother, Bobby Byars.
Mr. Byars is survived by his wife, Carolyn Curd Byars, whom he married Jan. 27, 1957, at Green Plain Church of Christ; one daughter, Susan Arington and husband Kenny of Newnan, Georgia; one son, Greg Byars and wife Robin of Columbia, Missouri; and six grandchildren, Laurin Byars and Austin Byars, both of Dallas, Texas; Kate Byars of Lexington; Chelsea Darnell of New York City, New York; Caroline Darnell of Atlanta, Georgia; and Robert Preston of Lexington.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Ricky Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Tammie Riggins
Tammie Riggins, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.