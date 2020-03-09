William Gerald Paschall
William Gerald Paschall, 85, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born June 8, 1934, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Othel Paschall and Maurene Jones Paschall.
He retired from Fisher Price, Tappan, and as a farmer. He was a longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, serving as deacon, Sunday school superintendent, treasurer and teacher. He also served as a board member of the Blood River Baptist Association. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was very active in Woodmen of the World.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Jean Paschall.
Mr. Paschall is survived by two sons, Terry Lynn Paschall and wife Kelli of Murray and Jeffrey Paschall and wife Julie of Gainsville, Georgia; five grandchildren, Katy Riley and husband Jon, Hugh William Paschall, Sarah Riddle and husband Nathan, Juliana Paschall and Lily Paschall; two great-grandchildren, Nix Riley and Hollynn Riley; and a special friend, Nancy Rhodes and her family.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Carl McNeil and Mike Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 2:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 5525 Jones Mill Crossland Rd., Puryear, TN. 38251.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy Diehl
Kathy Diehl, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 13, 1954, in Princeton, Indiana, to Guy McNew Sr. and Alice Wilson McNew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Ronald Diehl Sr.
Mrs. Diehl is survived by her daughter, Cherishe Tabers and husband Russell of Kirksey; sons, Tad Sherman of Murray, and Ronald Diehl Jr. of Bedford; a sister, Sheila DeMoss of Chandler, Arizona; a brother, Guy McNew II of California; and five grandchildren, Micah, Abbey, Audrey, Grace and Enoch.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Ronald Diehl Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tammie Pierce Riggins
Tammie Pierce Riggins, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 21, 1959, in Murray.
She retired after 19 years of service as an executive secretary for the Murray State University Foundation, where she especially enjoyed mentoring college students. In addition, she was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and served for over 10 years directing Vacation Bible School. She was also an active member and secretary for the Humane Society of Calloway County, and an avid Murray State University Racer fan.
She was preceded in death by her father, James H. Pierce; her stepfather, Buford Coursey; one niece, Mallory Elise Riggins; her mother-in-law, Rosalie Riggins; and one brother-in-law, Scott Nall Jr.
Tammie is survived by her husband, Mark A. Riggins of Murray, whom she married Feb. 19, 1983, in Bramble, Indiana; her mother, Mary Pierce Coursey of Murray; one daughter, Chelsea Riggins of Chicago, Illinois; one sister, Ginger Pierce Nall of Murray; one brother, Mickey Pierce and wife Judith of Clearwater, Florida; four nieces, Shannon Pierce, Lexi Pierce, Kriston Greene and husband Chip, and Andrea Vaupel; four nephews, Trey Nall, Ryan Vaupel, Ben Riggins and wife Hanna, and Clay Riggins; two great-nieces, Madison Greene and Grace Riggins; two great-nephews, Hunter Nall and wife Courtland and Jackson Greene; and her faithful companions, Corky and Wrigley.
The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The ALS Association KY Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd., Suite 101, Louisville, KY 40223, or to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Crematon Services is in charge of arrangements.