Steven Milliner
Steven Milliner, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 11, 1949, in Charleston, Illinois, to George and Audine Kanitz Milliner, who preceded him in death.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 and was stationed in Germany. He returned to Charleston and was a firefighter for 29 years. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He owned and operated a greenhouse business after retirement and loved woodworking. Those that knew Steve will remember his fun loving spirit. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
Steve is survived by his wife, Nina, whom he married June 23, 1949; a son, Doug Milliner of Murray; two brothers, Bill Lewis (Linda) of Charleston and Don Lewis (Janice) of Sun City West, Arizona; a sister-in-law, Marcia Bloom (Mike) of Jackson, Missouri; a brother-in-law, David King of San Francisco, California; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and his loving dog, Katy.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Esther Wright Jenkins
Esther Wright Jenkins, 87, of McKenzie, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the McKenzie Healthcare and Rehab in McKenzie.
She was born Jan. 21, 1933, in Alliance, Ohio, to Harry and Gladys Flowers Wright.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert O. Jennings; her second husband, Robert Jenkins; two brothers; and six sisters.
Mrs. Jenkins is survived by one local niece, Janice Wright of Murray; special friends, Buddy and Mary Jo Farris of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Kenn Perkins
Kenn Perkins, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 17, 1960, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He retired as a manager from Swifty Fuel in Paris, Tennessee, and was a member of Beacon of Hope Church in Murray.
Mr. Perkins is survived by his wife, Theresa Perkins of Murray, whom he married Sept. 30, 2006, in Bowling Green, Kentucky; his mother, Wilda Hubbard and husband Carroll of Paducah; his father, the Rev. Thomas Perkins and wife Mary of Dyersburg, Tennessee; a stepdaughter, Emilee James of Murray; a sister, Vickie Baldwin and husband Vaden of Middleton, Tennessee; a half-sister, Tiffany Perkins of Dyersburg; a grandchild, Lane Martin Whitehead of Murray; and two nieces, Shelby and Lindsey Baldwin of Middleton.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private entombment will be held in the Murray City Cemetery Mausoleum with Brent Williams officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Tommy Parker
Tommy Parker, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 20, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Willie Daniel Parker and Kattie Nell Lax Parker.
He was a farmer and retired from the State of Kentucky Highway Department. He was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church, and loved to fish in Blood River and dance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donnie Parker; and one sister-in-law, Linda Parker.
Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Martha Parker of Murray, whom he married Sept. 2, 1960, in Calloway County; one daughter, Teresa Rogers and husband Bobby of Murray; and one grandchild, Heather Stone of Murray.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private burial will be in Hicks Cemetery with Joe Pat Winchester and Kerry Lambert officiating.
V. Nadine Newingham Arnold
V. Nadine Newingham Arnold, 93 of Peoria, Illinois, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation & Health Care in Peoria Heights, Illinois.
She was born Aug. 8, 1926, in Riggston, Illinois, to Ernest and Ethel Killebrew Newingham.
She married Harry Arnold Jr. in Little Rock, Arkansas on March 17, 1952. Nadine and Harry were blessed to share 63 years together raising their family, enjoying their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harry preceded her in death in July 2015.
She retired from the Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services, and was a member of Sunnyland Christian Church. She will be remembered for her kindness and compassion, her beautiful smile, and her love of family.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cathy Lynn; her parents; and two brothers, Lyndle and Carroll Dean.
Nadine is survived by her daughter, Carmen Garland of Murray; her son, Gregory Arnold and wife Kathy of Louisville; deeply missed by her five grandchildren, Brooke Arnold of Mackinaw, Illinois; Justin Garland (Terri) and Joshua Garland (Julia), all of Murray; Scott Arnold of Danvers, Illinois; Amanda Borsch (Scott) of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Naomi Wright, (Harold, deceased); and her brother, Bernard Newingham (Jo).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
Russell Garland
Russell Garland, 55, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 25, 1964, in St. Louis, Missouri.
He graduated from Murray High School and Murray State University. He was of Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Curtsinger Garland, and a sister, Jina Garland.
Mr. Garland is survived by his father, Robert Garland; a sister, Gerilyn Elliott; a brother, David Garland, all of Murray; and a sister, Elena Jones and husband Darrell of Nashville, Tennessee.
Private graveside services are being planned at St. Jerome's Cemetery in Fancy Farm, Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Newman House of St. Leo's Catholic Church, 401 N 12th St, Murray, KY 42071.
Inez Bolls
Inez Bolls, 98, of Newport, Arkansas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Waters Nursing Home in Newport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Bolls; a son, Jerry Bolls; and a daughter, Lynn Hood.
Mrs. Bolls is survived by two children, Bobby Bolls and Deborah K. Bolls, both of Arkansas; her daughter-in-law, Karen S. Bolls of Murray; six grandchildren, Kelly L. Mackey, Kaci Bolls Scott, Jeremy L. Bolls, Heather Bolls, Rodney Bolls and Steve Winchell; and 15 great-grandchildren.
No formal public services will be held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jerry L. Bolls Memorial Scholarship, Harding University, Searcy, AR 72143.