Marjorie Garland
Marjorie Garland, 74, of Friendswood, Texas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
She was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Miami Beach, Florida, to Charles and Geraldine Paschall McDaniel.
Marjorie loved being outdoors. Fishing, camping and anything that involved being outside. Her pride and joy were her two dogs, Prissy and Holly. She was a member of the Murray High School class of 1965 and of Sinking Spring Baptist Church. She lived life to the fullest and will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chad Garland.
Marjorie is survived by a son, Brad Garland (Debbie) of Cypress, Texas; a daughter, Angie Garland of Tomball, Texas; a sister, Barbara Barnett (J.L.) of Murray; and grandchildren, Kelsey Garland, Nick Wuest, Zack Hale, Landen Hale, Syndey Hale, Brandon Garland and Lexi Garland.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Chad Garland
Chad Garland, 55, of Friendswood, Texas, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
He was born Aug. 10, 1965, in Murray, Kentucky, to Paul Garland and Marjorie McDaniel Garland.
He loved living life in the fast lane. From hot rods, Harley's, dirt bikes, boats and planes, he wanted to experience everything he could as fast as he could before he got too old. He loved his family and would have given anyone the shirt off of his back. He had such a giving heart. He was a member of the Calloway County High School class of 1983. His mantra was "Fly Higher Than High".
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Garland.
Chad is survived by his daughter, Kelsey Garland of Friendswood; his father, Paul Garland (Vickie) of Murray; brothers, Brad Garland (Debbie) of Cypress, Texas, and Trent Garland (Erin) of Murray; sisters, Angie Garland of Tomball, Texas, and Kandis Morris (Trey) of Murray; nephews, Nick Wuest, Zack Hale, Landen Hale, Brandon Garland and Strader Garland; nieces, Sydney Hale, Lexi Garland and Madi Garland; aunts, Barbara Barnett (J.L.) of Murray, Lottie Garland of Murray and Joyce Vance (Tommy) of Murray.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Glinda Howington
Glinda Howington, 81, of Murray, Kentucky died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 6, 1939, in Murray to Edmund and Robbie Smith Morris, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Dexter Pentecostal Church.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth Howington; six brothers, Whitnell Morris, J.D. Morris, James Morris, Dick Morris, Roylynn Morris, Bob Morris; and a sister, Mary Nell Buchanan.
Mrs. Howington is survived by a son, Jeff Howington (Yvonne) of Michigan; a sister, Nida Puckett of Dexter; two grandchildren, Alesha Green and Cody Howington; and three great-grandchildren, Madison, Jaxson and Connor Jr.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include Terry Morris, Michael Morris, Jesse Morris, Jimmy Morris, Maxie Puckett and Scotty Morris. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Arvel B. Birdsong
Arvel Boyd Birdsong, 80, of Almo, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray,Kentucky.
He was born in Trigg County, Kentucky on December 27, 1940, to Corbit Birdsong and Ruth (Dew) Birdsong.
He retired from Parker Ford as a senior master technician and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Roger Birdsong; one sister, Helen Elder; and one infant sister.
Mr. Birdsong is survived by his wife, Jean (Underhill) Birdsong of Almo; two daughters, Kelly Mitchuson and husband Eric of Murray and Teresa Wicker and husband Keith of Almo; two sons, David Birdsong of Fairview, Tennessee and Kenny Bridges and wife Davida of Murray; two sisters, Nellie Birdsong of Litchfield and Francis Clark and husband Jerry of Paducah; three brothers, AV Birdsong and wife Brenda of Hopkinsville, Everett Birdsong and wife Audrey of Cadiz and Ronnie Birdsong of Paducah; 12 grandchildren, Joshua Birdsong and wife Amanda of Cadiz, Austin Mitchuson of Murray, Kyle Mitchuson of Washington, D.C., Linzi Smithers and husband Stephon of Savannah, Georgia, Matthew Birdsong of Fairview, Carson Birdsong of Chicago, Illinois, Ross Birdsong of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Whitney Prescott and husband Adam of Athens, Georgia, Shauna Traylor and husband Zach of Murray, Denisha Webb and husband Trevor of Mayfield, Jordyn Barry and husband Bob of Murray and Shania McKinney and husband Kyle of Mayfield; 11 great-grandchildren, Kaytee Birdsong, Tinzlee Birdsong, Elizah Smithers, Kyran Smithers, Taylor Smithers, Nolan Webb, Ben Barry, Deacon McKinney, Tripp Traylor, Owen Traylor and Ellie Prescott; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Clint McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
Epressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Edward Pavlick
Edward Pavlick, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died May 7, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Carol Cooper
Carol Cooper, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Marion A. Lawson
Marion A. Lawson, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 5, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
