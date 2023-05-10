Grace Evelyn Marine
Grace Evelyn Marine, 92, of Taneytown, Maryland, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at WellSpan Hospital in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
She was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Farmington, Kentucky, to Bert Garland and Frankie Alma Allen Garland.
She was a homemaker and of Church of Christ faith. She had a love for flowers and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hayden Marine; one daughter, Virginia Evelyn Flickinger; one son, Charles Mark Marine; one sister, Carolyn Hoover; and six brothers, Connie Burton, Edward Garland, Bert “Jack” Garland Jr., Jessie “J.D.” Garland, James “Jim” Garland and Harry Lee “Joe” Garland.
Mrs. Marine is survived by one daughter, Jo Annette Williamson and husband Denis of Hanover, Pennsylvania; one son, James Kerry Marine and wife Cathy of Matthews, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Davanna Watson, Holly Shirey, Charity Finnerty, Daryl Marine, Allison Marine, Emily Marine and Brianna Marine; and five great-grandchildren, Erik Watson, Autumn Finnerty, Meadow Finnerty, Carson Shirey and Asher Turner.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family graveside service is scheduled.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Melvin Grogan
Richard Melvin Grogan, 85, of Madisonville, Kentucky, formerly of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023.
He was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Melvin and Estelle Albritton Grogan.
He was a long-time member of Southside Church of Christ in Hopkinsville, where he served as a deacon, foster parent, and Sunday school teacher. He was a Little League coach, a Rotarian, and a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters. He was a graduate of Murray State University and was employed at Phelps Dodge Magnet Wire for 33 year where he retired as quality control manager.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Isaac Grogan.
Mr. Grogan is survived by his wife, Bettye Grogan of Madisonville; a son, Rodney (Kim) Grogan of Madison, Mississippi; a step-daughter, Barbara (Steve) Stoltz, Madisonville; a step-son, Bruce (Rhonda) Coleson of Little Rock, Arkansas; grandchildren, Taylor (Bradley) Peoples, Graham Grogan and Parker Grogan, all of Madison, Kelley (GR) Chandler, Laura (John) Parsons and Maggie (Rusty) Stallins, all of Madisonville, and Will Coleson of Nashville, Tennessee; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Faye Fortenberry of Murray; and foster children, Denny Richard and Janet Renfro of Princeton, Indiana.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday May 11, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Sean Neistrath officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service hour Thursday, May 11, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pennyrile Church of Christ Church Camp Scholarship Fund.
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, Madisonville, is in charge of arrangements.
Judith Helene Brown Hardin
Judith Helene (Brown) Hardin, 77, of Benton, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born July 12, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to John Franklin Brown and Helene Gertrude (Stageman) Brown.
She worked in real estate sales and retired as a restaurant manager. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah and was a member of the Eastern Star Pearl Chapter #181.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Sandy Brown; and one great-grandchild, Bryson Clay.
Mrs. Hardin is survived by her husband, Donald Lee Hardin of Benton; whom she married June 21, 1963, in Chicago, Illinois; one daughter, Diane Marie (Hardin) Cavitt and husband Garry of Murray; one brother, George Edward Brown of Chicago, Illinois; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Northside Baptist Church with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Beane Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Irving ‘Sonny’ Proctor
Irving “Sonny” Proctor, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Ralph Cathey
Ralph Cathey, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.