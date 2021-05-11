Calvin Charles Luther
Coach Calvin Charles Luther was born Oct. 23, 1927, in Valdosta, Georgia, as the only child of Corinne and Harold Luther. He grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he was a high school all state football and basketball player. After high school he spent two years as a paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division and then attended Valparaiso University in Indiana on a basketball scholarship.
His first head coaching position was at Depauw University in Indiana, where he led them to a conference championship. Coach Luther then moved his family to Murray, where he was the men’s basketball coach at Murray State University from 1958-1974, the longest tenure in Racer history. He led the Racers to the NCAA tournament in 1964 and 1969, both times being named OVC Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame in 2000.
After leaving Murray, he coached at Longwood University in Virginia, coached the Egyptian National Basketball team in 1990, and spent one season coaching in a professional league in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. The next nine years were spent at U.T. Martin, where he wascOVC Coach of the Year in 1996. In 2017 he joined the U.T. Martin Athletics Hall of Fame. After retiring, he loved mentoring young coaches and players and doing color commentation on radio basketball games for the U.T. Martin Skyhawks. In the off season, he loved to sailfish, cruise with his wife, and travel with her and their dog, “Prissy”. A loving husband and father, his family will miss his wit, wisdom and passion for all things.
Coach Luther is survived by his wife, Linda Luther of Martin, Tennessee; his children, Debbie Luther Hill (Rick) of Dyersburg, Tennessee; his son, Dr. Dan Luther (Terri) of Huntsville, Alabama; and four grandchildren, Lance and Blake Hill and Michelle and Michael Luther.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coach Cal Luther Scholarship, with a check made payable to Murray State University Foundation, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coach Cal Luther Scholarship, with a check made payable to Murray State University Foundation, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Ed Pavlick
Edward Pavlick, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Leon Charles and Valeria Klug Pavlick.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. He finished inactive service as a captain in 1973 after 23 years of service. Before relocating to Murray, he worked in the aerospace defense industry. Ed loved boating, camping, motorcycles and traveling with his beloved wife, Maryann. He served as director of the 911 Emergency Services for Calloway County and also on the Murray Planning Commission for many years. He was a member of the Lions Club and Hardin Baptist Church.
Mr. Pavlick is survived by his wife, whom he married Nov. 21, 1953, Maryann Pavlick of Murray; two sons, James Pavlick of Elyria, Ohio, and Robert Pavlick (Amy) of Murray; two daughters, Lee Ann Wall (Michael) of Howell, Michigan, and Susie Barrick of San Francisco, California; three grandchildren, Joshua Gehrke, Jason Gehrke and Lauren Elizabeth Barrick; and five great-grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Arvel B. Birdsong
Arvel Boyd Birdsong, 80, of Almo, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray,Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 27, 1940, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Corbit Birdsong and Ruth Dew Birdsong.
He retired from Parker Ford as a senior master technician, and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Roger Birdsong; one sister, Helen Elder; and one infant sister.
Mr. Birdsong is survived by his wife, Jean Underhill Birdsong of Almo; two daughters, Kelly Mitchuson and husband Eric of Murray and Teresa Wicker and husband Keith of Almo; two sons, David Birdsong of Fairview, Tennessee, and Kenny Bridges and wife Davida of Murray; two sisters, Nellie Birdsong of Litchfield and Francis Clark and husband Jerry of Paducah; three brothers, AV Birdsong and wife Brenda of Hopkinsville, Everett Birdsong and wife Audrey of Cadiz and Ronnie Birdsong of Paducah; 12 grandchildren, Joshua Birdsong and wife Amanda of Cadiz, Austin Mitchuson of Murray, Kyle Mitchuson of Washington, D.C., Linzi Smithers and husband Stephon of Savannah, Georgia, Matthew Birdsong of Fairview, Carson Birdsong of Chicago, Illinois, Ross Birdsong of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Whitney Prescott and husband Adam of Athens, Georgia, Shauna Traylor and husband Zach of Murray, Denisha Webb and husband Trevor of Mayfield, Jordyn Barry and husband Bob of Murray and Shania McKinney and husband Kyle of Mayfield; 11 great-grandchildren, Kaytee Birdsong, Tinzlee Birdsong, Elizah Smithers, Kyran Smithers, Taylor Smithers, Nolan Webb, Ben Barry, Deacon McKinney, Tripp Traylor, Owen Traylor and Ellie Prescott; and several nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
