Irving Edsel ‘Sonny’ Proctor Jr.
Irving Edsel “Sonny” Proctor, Jr., born November 8, 1963 in Charleston, West Virginia to Irving Edsel, Sr. and Nancy Proctor, passed away May 8, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his sister, Kellie Harlan and husband Mike; brother, Brett Proctor and wife Jill; and brother, Christopher Proctor and wife Barbara, all of Murray.
He was lovingly called Sonny, Sonny boy, and by his daddy, “my darling.” He was endearingly stubborn and knew how to stand his ground — or wear you out until you lost yours. Sonny loved the Lord, and his family knows his relationship with Jesus was entirely unique. In times of anger, excitement, even deep thinking, Sonny would “talk” to a very present friend. His family will miss his stubborn nature, his occasional cheeky jabs, and his fist bumps of solidarity. They’ll miss the mad dash come Christmas to find that incredibly unique and stand-out gift that will earn them a fist bump (though a box of Crayola would get you one just as well), and they’ll miss the way he never missed a chance to dance. All who knew Sonny knows — there is no higher honor in life than to receive a patented Sonny fist-bump accompanied by the words, “My Team!” But the truth of it was, Sonny never met a stranger. To get a fist-bump, your only initiation fee was a smile, a hug, or just a friendly disposition, and once you were a team member, you were one for life.
The funeral service honoring the life of Sonny Proctor is set for Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Eric Kelleher will officiate and burial will follow at Murray City Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 10 am - 12 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.
Grace Evelyn Marine
Grace Evelyn Marine, 92, of Taneytown, Maryland, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at WellSpan Hospital in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
She was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Farmington, Kentucky, to Bert Garland and Frankie Alma Allen Garland.
She was a homemaker and of Church of Christ faith. She had a love for flowers and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hayden Marine; one daughter, Virginia Evelyn Flickinger; one son, Charles Mark Marine; one sister, Carolyn Hoover; and six brothers, Connie Burton, Edward Garland, Bert “Jack” Garland Jr., Jessie “J.D.” Garland, James “Jim” Garland and Harry Lee “Joe” Garland.
Mrs. Marine is survived by one daughter, Jo Annette Williamson and husband Denis of Hanover, Pennsylvania; one son, James Kerry Marine and wife Cathy of Matthews, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Davanna Watson, Holly Shirey, Charity Finnerty, Daryl Marine, Allison Marine, Emily Marine and Brianna Marine; and five great-grandchildren, Erik Watson, Autumn Finnerty, Meadow Finnerty, Carson Shirey and Asher Turner.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family graveside service is scheduled.
Richard Melvin Grogan
Richard Melvin Grogan, 85, of Madisonville, Kentucky, formerly of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023.
He was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Melvin and Estelle Albritton Grogan.
He was a long-time member of Southside Church of Christ in Hopkinsville, where he served as a deacon, foster parent, and Sunday school teacher. He was a Little League coach, a Rotarian, and a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters. He was a graduate of Murray State University and was employed at Phelps Dodge Magnet Wire for 33 year where he retired as quality control manager.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Isaac Grogan.
Mr. Grogan is survived by his wife, Bettye Grogan of Madisonville; a son, Rodney (Kim) Grogan of Madison, Mississippi; a step-daughter, Barbara (Steve) Stoltz, Madisonville; a step-son, Bruce (Rhonda) Coleson of Little Rock, Arkansas; grandchildren, Taylor (Bradley) Peoples, Graham Grogan and Parker Grogan, all of Madison, Kelley (GR) Chandler, Laura (John) Parsons and Maggie (Rusty) Stallins, all of Madisonville, and Will Coleson of Nashville, Tennessee; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Faye Fortenberry of Murray; and foster children, Denny Richard and Janet Renfro of Princeton, Indiana.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday May 11, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Sean Neistrath officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service hour Thursday, May 11, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pennyrile Church of Christ Church Camp Scholarship Fund.
David E. Bogard
David E. Bogard, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Passion and Purpose HomeCare in Murray.
He was born Aug. 13, 1943, in Lansing, Michigan, to Troy and Euple Mae (Colson) Bogard.
He was the manager at Jerry’s Restaurant and Long John Silvers in Murray. He later worked in the maintenance department at Fisher-Price/Mattel until the plant closure. He was a graduate of Murray High School and attended Murray State University and West Kentucky Community & Technical College in Paducah. David was a 50-year member of the Temple Hill Lodge #276 F&A.M. and a member of the Russell’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Bogard.
David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce (Lax) Bogard of Murray; children, Lisa Bogard Burkeen and husband Ronnie of Dexter, Carol Suzanne Bogard Thurman of Almo and Kim Bogard Jenkins and husband Kenny of Puryear, Tennessee; grandchildren, Josh Burkeen and wife Ashley of Murray, Jordan Burkeen and wife Danyelle of Murray, Mallorie Hutson and husband Sid of Puryear and Blake Jenkins and wife Brittney of Puryear; and nine-great-grandchildren.
Masonic rites will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life service with Ronnie Burkeen officiating.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family request memorial contributions be made in David's memory to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Suite A Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
