Pansy Sue Henry
Pansy Sue Henry, 78, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 1, 1942, in Lexington, Tennessee, to Brady Hart and Myrtle Johnson Hart.
She retired from Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, Tennessee, where she worked as a registered nurse and shift supervisor. She was a member of East Wood Church of Christ in Paris. She enjoyed traveling and had traveled to 17 different countries. She loved flower gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Hart and Eva Hart; three brothers, Aaron Hart, Raymond Hart and Bobby Hart; one stepbrother Travis Spain; and one step-grandchild, Hallie Thorn.
Mrs. Henry is survived by her husband, Max Henry, whom she married May 11, 2002; two daughters, Theresa Parham of Elsberry, Missouri, and Paula Klinzing (Rick Carter) of Nixa, Missouri; one son, Randy (Jackie) Parham of Troy, Missouri; two stepdaughters, Tracy Roberts and Jennifer (Michael) Thorn, all of Murray; two sisters, Leta Bishop of Germantown, Tennessee, and Chris (Jesse) Rogers of Conway, Arkansas; one halfsister, Judy McCann of Jackson, Tennessee; one halfbrother, Steve (Georgia) Hart of Cedar Grove, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren, Brandon (Jordan) Parham, Derek (Maggie) Parham, Brent Klinzing, Morgan Klinzing (Brock Shell), Briana Parham, Emily Parham, Subi Parham, Elizabeth Roberts, Kolbee Thorn and Konner Thorn; and six great-grandchildren, Annalise Parham, Ryan McCann, Emma Parham, Farrah Klinzing, Oliver Parham and Jude Parham.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at East Wood Church of Christ with Josh Manning officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the church. Her body was donated to science.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tennessee Children’s Home, P.O. Box 10, Spring Hill, TN 37174.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris in in charge of arrangements.