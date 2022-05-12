Seth David Arant
Seth David Arant, 47, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 8, 1974, in Murray, Kentucky.
He worked in construction his entire life and was currently employed by Arant Construction. He was a 1992 graduate of Calloway County High School and later earned his bachelor of science degree from Murray State University.
To know Seth was to love him. His huge smile, heart and laugh made him a one of a kind. He could light up a room and make everyone feel like they were special. His love for belly flops, back flipping skills, ability to talk about any subject and all-around charisma made his presence desired and adored. His love for his people was second to none. Ask any of his many nieces and nephews, and they would all agree that “Uncle Big Guy” was the best.
Seth was a lifelong lover of sports. He was always ready for a game of soccer or to shoot some hoops with his nieces and nephews. He also loved Murray State Racer basketball. Most of all, Seth was a lover of his wife Ashley, their dog Vega, and their two chickens, Winona and Lucinda. Winona and Lucinda would meet Seth at his car daily to greet him after work, ready to be picked up and held. Seth and Ashley loved to travel, hike and listen to live music. Their relationship spanned almost 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ervin “Homer” and Anna Lee Arant, and by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Elizabeth Schmitz.
Seth is survived by his parents, Steve and Sharon Arant of Hazel; his wife, Ashley Rice of Paris, Tennessee; a sister, Elle Rose and husband Jereme of Murray; two brothers, Jesse Arant and wife Kady, and Josh Arant and wife Payton, all of Hazel; uncles and aunts; Brent and Jane Morris of Murray, Carolyn Poole of Evansville, Indiana, and Gregory and Jennifer Schmitz and Gary and Mary Schmitz, all of Evansville; his mother-in-law, Karen Rice of Paris; father-in-law, Gary Rice and wife Susan of Buchanan, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Leah Watkins and husband Buck of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; a brother-in-law, Jeremy Rice and wife Jennifer of Huntsville, Alabama; and his nieces and nephews, Maddie, Caleb, Caroline, Bella, Hayden, Isaac, Cole, Townes, Sullivan, Steven, Lexie, Berrett, Eli, Will, Josh and Ansley.
A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at The FOR Center in Murray.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the “Arant Family Construction Scholarship” at Murray State University. Checks should be written to the MSU Foundation, with “In honor of Seth Arant” in the memo line, and sent to the MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071. Credit card gifts can be made by calling the MSU Office of Development at 270-809-3001 or toll free at 1-877-282-0033.Online gifts may be made at murraystate.edu/giving.
Earl Thomas Futrell
He was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Murray, to Owen Thomas Futrell and Dorthy A. Walker Futrell.
He worked as an auto dealer and detailer for 20 years and was a well-known farmer in the Lynn Grove Community for many years. He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jesse Futrell.
Mr. Futrell is survived by his wife, Amanda Murphy Futrell of Murray, whom he married Aug. 14, 2000; one daughter, Madison Futrell of Murray; five sons, Tommy Futrell (Terri) of Murray, Teddy Futrell (Barbie) of Madisonville, Joe Futrell (Kamalah), Ben Futrell (Whitney) and Tyler Futrell (Keatyn), all of Murray; one brother, Bill Futrell of Murray; six grandchildren, Chase Futrell (Chelsea) of Murray, Taylor Fraser (Caide) of Murray, Nichole Paiatek (Matt) of Gastonia, North Carolina, Ashton Mayfield (Chris) of Murray, Amberly Hodge of Murray, Ciara Duncan (Adam) of Manitou; 12 great-grandchildren, Riggins and Rhett Futrell, Gavin and Ethan Hodge, Liam and Luke Fraser, Adalyn and Bryson Duncan, and Ace, Bradely, Camdon and Dax Mayfield; and two God-daughter’s, Malayna and Sadie Smotherman.
The funeral service will be at noon Friday, May 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
She was born Sept. 5, 1964, in Cynthiana, Kentucky, to Bill and Sue Landrum Marsh.
Mary Jo dearly loved her husband, Blane, and they had a long, happy life together. She worked at Murray State University for 31 years, retiring in 2020. Her career with MSU started in Students with Disabilities Services before transferring to TRiO, including Upward Bound, Talent Search and Student Support Services where she helped students earn a bachelor’s degree. Mary Jo was passionate about helping students who were underrepresented and under resourced. She often met with students after hours and weekends to accommodate their school schedules. She also taught communication classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Her door was always open for students just like her heart. She loved to write stories and pursued a second master’s degree in creative writing.
She loved living on the farm and riding horses, particularly her horse, Rebel, and dreamed of opening an equine facility for children with disabilities.
Mary Jo is survived by several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine Wallace; one brother, Willard Browning Jr.; and one aunt, Mary Marsh.
A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, May 14, 2022, at New Life Church in Murray, with Brenda Adamson and Mark and Karen Welch officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
In honor of Mary Jo’s extensive work with underrepresented students, donations are requested to the Murray State University’s Student Support Services foundation account in lieu of flowers. Make checks payable to MSU Foundation Student Support Services with a memo stating “in memory of Mary Jo Wallace.” Donations may be mailed to MSU SSS Foundation, Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Mr. Wilkinson was born on November 6, 1931 in Murray, KY to the late Ewing and Lora Hall Wilkinson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Harold was an avid Nascar and Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan. He graduated valedictorian from Almo High School and was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Janice Wilkinson; brothers, Hall Wilkinson, Gary Wilkinson, Jerry Wilkinson; a sister, Norma Jean Bogard; in addition to his parents.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include his son, Nickie Wilkinson and wife, Virginia Phifer of Brookfield, CT; two sisters, Janice Heck of OK, Marjorie Charlton of Murray; three grandchildren, Lane Wilkinson of Lexington, KY, Taylor Hicks and husband, Jake of Lexington, KY, Justine Phifer of NYC and one great grandchild, Jack Hicks. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held at Hazel Baptist Church and service times will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
He was the owner & operator of several small businesses, lastly and currently being Paris Coin Laundry where he loved visiting with his customers whom he considered his friends. In his growing up years, he was a big basketball player at Buchanan High School. He enjoyed fishing and loved his family. He was a member of Tennessee Valley Community Church in Paris.
He was born March 29, 1941, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Lester Jackson and Marjorie Jackson.
He was married Sept. 14, 1963, to his wife of 58 years, Martha Windsor Jackson of Paris, who survives.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Martha Stark, and a twin brother, Keith Jackson.
Along with his wife, Kent is survived by his two sons, Dan Jackson (Cheryl Green) of Paris, and Mike (Suzanne) Jackson of Paris; on sister-in-law, Betsy Jackson of Paris; two grandchildren, Reiss Jackson and Jude Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, with David Alan Jackson and Dan Jackson officiating. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the funeral home and also from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2022. Burial was in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Paris.
Serving as pallbearers were Reiss Jackson, Shawn David Brown, Josef Keith Neumair, Jay Coker, Ernie Veglio, David Sullivan, Cody Chilcutt, and Justin Chilcutt. Named as honorary pallbearers were Eric Clements, Michael Reiss, Jon Jordan, Paul McDaniel, David Philpot, Vince Dodd, and Darren Roberson.
