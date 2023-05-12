Irving Edsel ‘Sonny’ Proctor Jr.
Irving Edsel “Sonny” Proctor, Jr., born November 8, 1963 in Charleston, West Virginia to Irving Edsel, Sr. and Nancy Proctor, passed away May 8, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his sister, Kellie Harlan and husband Mike; brother, Brett Proctor and wife Jill; and brother, Christopher Proctor and wife Barbara, all of Murray.
He was lovingly called Sonny, Sonny boy, and by his daddy, “my darling.” He was endearingly stubborn and knew how to stand his ground — or wear you out until you lost yours. Sonny loved the Lord, and his family knows his relationship with Jesus was entirely unique. In times of anger, excitement, even deep thinking, Sonny would “talk” to a very present friend. His family will miss his stubborn nature, his occasional cheeky jabs, and his fist bumps of solidarity. They’ll miss the mad dash come Christmas to find that incredibly unique and stand-out gift that will earn them a fist bump (though a box of Crayola would get you one just as well), and they’ll miss the way he never missed a chance to dance. All who knew Sonny knows — there is no higher honor in life than to receive a patented Sonny fist-bump accompanied by the words, “My Team!” But the truth of it was, Sonny never met a stranger. To get a fist-bump, your only initiation fee was a smile, a hug, or just a friendly disposition, and once you were a team member, you were one for life.
The funeral service honoring the life of Sonny Proctor is set for Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Eric Kelleher will officiate and burial will follow at Murray City Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 10 am - 12 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.
Linda N. Sholar
Linda N. Sholar, 76, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paris, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
David E. Bogard
Masonic rites will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the funeral home. A celebration of life service will follow.
