Jeanette Williams
Jeanette Williams, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born July 25, 1933, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Joe Stone and Iva Divinty Stone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Stone Jr., and Johnny Stone; and one sister, Linda Murphy.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband, Olen Glynn Williams of Murray, whom she married Sept. 12, 1951; one son, David Williams and wife Regina of Murray; two brothers, Bob Stone of Texas and William Stone of Wingo; two grandchildren, Michael Williams and wife Jennifer of Murray and Kelsey Kennady and husband Tyler of Paducah; and four great-grandchildren, Jack, Jaye and Beau Williams and Hattie Kennady.
A private graveside service will be held at Murray Memorial Gardens with Ricky Cunningham and Garry Evans officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Robert May
Michael Robert May, 74, of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
