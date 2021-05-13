Coach Cal Luther
Coach Calvin Charles Luther was born Oct. 23, 1927, in Valdosta, Georgia, as the only child of Corinne and Harold Luther. He grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he was a high school all state football and basketball player. After high school he spent two years as a paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division and then attended Valparaiso University in Indiana on a basketball scholarship.
His first head coaching position was at Depauw University in Indiana, where he led them to a conference championship. Coach Luther then moved his family to Murray, where he was the men’s basketball coach at Murray State University from 1958-1974, the longest tenure in Racer history. He led the Racers to the NCAA tournament in 1964 and 1969, both times being named OVC Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame in 2000.
After leaving Murray, he coached at Longwood University in Virginia, coached the Egyptian National Basketball team in 1990, and spent one season coaching in a professional league in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. The next nine years were spent at U.T. Martin, where he was OVC Coach of the Year in 1996. In 2017 he joined the U.T. Martin Athletics Hall of Fame. After retiring, he loved mentoring young coaches and players and doing color commentation on radio basketball games for the U.T. Martin Skyhawks. In the off season, he loved to sailfish, cruise with his wife, and travel with her and their dog, “Prissy”. A loving husband and father, his family will miss his wit, wisdom and passion for all things.
Coach Luther is survived by his wife, Linda Luther of Martin, Tennessee; his children, Debbie Luther Hill (Rick) of Dyersburg, Tennessee; his son, Dr. Dan Luther (Terri) of Huntsville, Alabama; and four grandchildren, Lance and Blake Hill and Michelle and Michael Luther.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coach Cal Luther Scholarship, with a check made payable to Murray State University Foundation, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the funeral home. The service will be streamed live on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Pansy Sue Henry
Pansy Sue Henry, 78, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 1, 1942, in Lexington, Tennessee, to Brady Hart and Myrtle Johnson Hart.
She retired from Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, Tennessee, where she worked as a registered nurse and shift supervisor. She was a member of East Wood Church of Christ in Paris. She enjoyed traveling and had traveled to 17 different countries. She loved flower gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Hart and Eva Hart; three brothers, Aaron Hart, Raymond Hart and Bobby Hart; one stepbrother Travis Spain; and one step-grandchild, Hallie Thorn.
Mrs. Henry is survived by her husband, Max Henry, whom she married May 11, 2002; two daughters, Theresa Parham of Elsberry, Missouri, and Paula Klinzing (Rick Carter) of Nixa, Missouri; one son, Randy (Jackie) Parham of Troy, Missouri; two stepdaughters, Tracy Roberts and Jennifer (Michael) Thorn, all of Murray; two sisters, Leta Bishop of Germantown, Tennessee, and Chris (Jesse) Rogers of Conway, Arkansas; one halfsister, Judy McCann of Jackson, Tennessee; one halfbrother, Steve (Georgia) Hart of Cedar Grove, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren, Brandon (Jordan) Parham, Derek (Maggie) Parham, Brent Klinzing, Morgan Klinzing (Brock Shell), Briana Parham, Emily Parham, Subi Parham, Elizabeth Roberts, Kolbee Thorn and Konner Thorn; and six great-grandchildren, Annalise Parham, Ryan McCann, Emma Parham, Farrah Klinzing, Oliver Parham and Jude Parham.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at East Wood Church of Christ with Josh Manning officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the church. Her body was donated to science.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tennessee Children’s Home, P.O. Box 10, Spring Hill, TN 37174.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris in in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie Garland
Marjorie Garland, 74, of Friendswood, Texas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
She was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Miami Beach, Florida, to Charles and Geraldine Paschall McDaniel.
Marjorie loved being outdoors. Fishing, camping and anything that involved being outside. Her pride and joy were her two dogs, Prissy and Holly. She was a member of the Murray High School class of 1965 and of Sinking Spring Baptist Church. She lived life to the fullest and will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chad Garland.
Marjorie is survived by a son, Brad Garland (Debbie) of Cypress, Texas; a daughter, Angie Garland of Tomball, Texas; a sister, Barbara Barnett (J.L.) of Murray; and grandchildren, Kelsey Garland, Nick Wuest, Zack Hale, Landen Hale, Syndey Hale, Brandon Garland and Lexi Garland.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Chad Garland
Chad Garland, 55, of Friendswood, Texas, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
He was born Aug. 10, 1965, in Murray, Kentucky, to Paul Garland and Marjorie McDaniel Garland.
He loved living life in the fast lane. From hot rods, Harley’s, dirt bikes, boats and planes, he wanted to experience everything he could as fast as he could before he got too old. He loved his family and would have given anyone the shirt off of his back. He had such a giving heart. He was a member of the Calloway County High School class of 1983. His mantra was “Fly Higher Than High”.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Garland.
Chad is survived by his daughter, Kelsey Garland of Friendswood; his father, Paul Garland (Vickie) of Murray; brothers, Brad Garland (Debbie) of Cypress, Texas, and Trent Garland (Erin) of Murray; sisters, Angie Garland of Tomball, Texas, and Kandis Morris (Trey) of Murray; nephews, Nick Wuest, Zack Hale, Landen Hale, Brandon Garland and Strader Garland; nieces, Sydney Hale, Lexi Garland and Madi Garland; aunts, Barbara Barnett (J.L.) of Murray, Lottie Garland of Murray and Joyce Vance (Tommy) of Murray.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
