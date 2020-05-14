Michael Robert May
First Sgt. (ret.) Michael Robert May, 74, of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Dec. 18, 1945, in Rock Island, Illinois, to John Emmanuel May and Arvada Shanks Reddick.
He was a highly decorated retired first sergeant and veteran of the U.S. Army who served in the Vietnam War. He received many commendations including the Order of Saint Barbara, the Bronze Star, and was the Distinguished NCO of the Quarter twice at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. After retiring from the Army, he was employed by and later retired from Dowell Schlumberger Oil Field Service as a field engineer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and spent the last several years working for and helping at Palmer Farms for Tim and Cassidy Palmer. He was a member of Coldwater United Methodist Church and served as a trustee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Elizabeth May.
Mike is survived by his wife, Eugenia “Genie” Jablonski May of Almo, whom he married Feb. 3, 1969, in Lawton, Oklahoma; one daughter, Kimberly Ann May of Bolivar, Missouri; one sister, Florence Heavener and husband Jim of Gaines, Michigan; one brother, Clayton Virgil Reddick and wife Cindy of Centerton Arkansas; and three grandchildren, Andria Potter of Bolivar, Alicia Potter of St. Louis, Missouri, and Megan May of Tempe, Arizona.
A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Enduring Hope Campaign, Regional Cancer Center, The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Gladys J. Williamson
Gladys J. Williamson, 82 of Leavenworth, Kansas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 1, 2020, in Leavenworth.
Gladys Olene Jones was born March 31, 1938, at home in Essex, Mississippi. The doctor accidentally listed her date of birth as April 7 on her birth certificate, so that became her legal birthday. She was the 12th child of John Howard and Erdie Elizabeth Patterson Jones.
Her mother died Dec. 1, 1939, from complications of another pregnancy. Her paternal aunt, Amy Elver and her husband Tom Watts took her and her two-year-older brother Stanley to raise in Chicago, Illinois.
When she was about 10, Uncle Tom decided the big city was no place to raise children, so he quit his railroad job and they moved to the family farm in Medina, Tennessee. Gladys often spoke about the how difficult the transition from modern city life to rural farm life was. There was no running water, electricity, a two and a half mile walk to school, farm chores, the isolation of a rural farm, hoeing and picking cotton in the hot summer sun with her brother Stanley.
She graduated from Medina High School in May 1956. After graduation, she moved to nearby Jackson, Tennessee, and worked for the telephone company. Not having a car of her own, Uncle Tom gladly drove to Jackson each weekend so Gladys could return home to visit and attend Friendship Baptist Church with her aunt and uncle. Her church had recently hired a new young pastor, which was his first church assignment. She jokingly said she noticed the handsome young pastor would shake her hand a little longer than the other young ladies as church let out each Sunday. On Sept. 1, 1957, she married that handsome pastor, the Rev. John Lawson Williamson, in Medina. She was proud to be a pastor’s wife and completely embraced the life that came with it. Over the next 43 years, the Williamsons pastored at several churches in Tennessee and Kentucky. At each church assignment, Gladys found a job, helping support their family, while continuing to be an active pastor’s wife.
In the fall of 2000, after retirement and as Lawson’s health was declining, the Williamsons relocated to Leavenworth to be near their youngest daughter.
Rev. John Lawson Williamson preceded Gladys in death, Aug. 19, 2002. After Lawson’s death, she remained active in Leavenworth Baptist Church and was employed part-time at Mount Calvary Cemetery. She enjoyed working in her yard, time spent with her church family, cooking, and walking her dog, Sally.
Gladys is survived by two daughters, Pamela Bowles and husband David of Burkburnett, Texas, and Beth Leintz and husband Kent of Leavenworth; three grandchildren, Devin (Annie) Bowles, Alison Pendley and Amy Smith; two siblings, Kenneth Jones of Milan and Stanley (Pat) Jones of Mountain Home, Arkansas; five half-siblings, Lynn Toy, Dorothy Popelka, Edward Howard Jones, Susan Hudnall and James David Jones; and a sister in-law, Linnie Walden.
Burial with Lawson will be in Pisgah Cemetery in Atwood, Tennessee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pisgah Cemetery in care of the funeral home.
R.L. Leintz Funeral Home of Leavenworth, Kansas, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Cohoon
Thomas Cohoon, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Pat Brunn
Pat Brunn, 77, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died at 4:03 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Vester Orr Jr.
Vester Orr Jr., 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Jerry Max Ford
Jerry Max Ford, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Baptist Health of Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.