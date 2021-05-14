Carolyn Stegemoller
Carolyn Stegemoller, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Coach Cal Luther
A celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee
Pansy Sue Henry
A celebration of life is at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at East Wood Church of Christ in Paris..