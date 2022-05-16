Harold Wilkinson
Mr. Harold Wilkinson, 90, of Hazel, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Wilkinson was born on November 6, 1931 in Murray, KY to the late Ewing and Lora Hall Wilkinson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Harold was an avid Nascar and Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan. He graduated valedictorian from Almo High School and was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Janice Wilkinson; brothers, Hall Wilkinson, Gary Wilkinson, Jerry Wilkinson; a sister, Norma Jean Bogard; in addition to his parents.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include his son, Nickie Wilkinson and wife, Virginia Phifer of Brookfield, CT; two sisters, Janice Heck of OK, Marjorie Charlton of Murray; three grandchildren, Lane Wilkinson of Lexington, KY, Taylor Hicks and husband, Jake of Lexington, KY, Justine Phifer of NYC and one great grandchild, Jack Hicks. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
The memorial service for Mr. Harold Wilkinson was held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Hazel Baptist Church. His family welcomed visitors from 9 AM until 11 AM at the church.
Donald Wilhelm
Donald Wilhelm, 81, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Arthur Heinz
Arthur Heinz, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Carol Lee West
Carol Lee West, 97 of Murray, Kentucky, died May 14, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Harry Michael ‘Mike’ Dill
Harry Michael “Mike” Dill, 78, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Clarksville, Tennessee.
He was born January 18, 1944, in Gadsden, Alabama, to Harry Malone Dill and Hilda Ledford Dill, who preceded him in death..
Mike received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Mississippi State University. He was an educator and coach, having started his career at Bolton High School and Millington High School in Shelby County, Tennessee in 1967. He was an assistant basketball coach at Mississippi State University from 1973 to 1978 and then an assistant basketball coach at Murray State University from 1978 to 1987. He coached and taught driver education at Calloway County High School until his retirement in 2004. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Hopkinsville.
Mike is survived by his wife, Marilyn Valentine Dill of Hopkinsville, whom he married Aug. 7, 1965, in Slayden, Mississippi; two sons, David Dill and wife Ashley of Nashville, Tennessee, and Chris Dill and wife Michelle of Hopkinsville; one sister, Dianne Drum of Greensboro, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Evanne Dill and fiancé Richard Galat of Denver, Colorado, Watson Dill, of Nashville, and Connor Dill and Emma Dill, both of Hopkinsville.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Private burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday May 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family requests expression of sympathy go to the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville, 1600 Walnut St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240, or the Alumni and Associates of Calloway County, 337 Candlelite Drive, Almo, KY 42020.
Ronald G. Farris
Ronald G. Farris, 77, of Benton, KY died Friday, May 13, 2022 at Mercy Healthcare in Paducah, KY.
Mr. Farris was born on March 26, 1945 in Murray, KY to the late Leon and Dorothy Moore Farris. He was a 1963 graduate of Calloway County High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Farris was constantly helping someone in need whether it was volunteering to transport veterans to medical visits or lending a hand for disaster relief. He was a member of American Legion in Calvert City, as well as, a member of Hamlin Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rose Farris and a sister, Dottie McCuistion.
Those he leaves behind include three sisters, Audrey Farris of Mayfield, Glenna Gant of Murray; Marietta Blanchard (Al) of New Hampshire and eight nieces and nephews.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Ronald Farris is set for 12 PM on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens. His family welcomes visitors from 8 AM until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
