Carolyn Stegemoller
Carolyn Stegemoller, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray.
She was born March 10, 1939, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Chester and Rose Drake Hazelrigg, who preceded her in death.
She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her four boys and embraced every moment with them. Mom was the strongest woman we have ever met. She was not afraid of anyone or anything. She was a fierce Mama Bear. She never missed a practice or a game. She especially loved her role as Grandma Kitchen or Grandma Cookies to her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. Don and Carolyn retired to Tellico Village in 2003 where Carolyn was active in the book club, the ladies sorority, and the dinner club. She also enjoyed needlepoint and quilting gifts for her family.
In 2015, she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s, and in 2017 her husband, Don Sr., had a stroke that made keeping their beautiful home on the lake in Tellico Village impossible. Doug provided care for them while they lived at “The Neighborhood” assisted living facility in Tellico Village for over a year. In 2019, the family relocated Carolyn and Don to Murray, so that Don Jr. and his wife Tanya and Dan and his wife Pam could provide continuing care for them. All the boys and their families visited with Carolyn and Don regularly with window visits throughout 2020 due to COVID restrictions. Seeing her great-grandchildren playing outside gave her great joy. Unless you knew mom before the illness and the COVID restrictions, you really cannot understand how sad this really is.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Stegemoller Sr. of Murray; sons, Donald Leroy Stegemoller Jr. and wife Tanya, Douglas Scott Stegemoller and wife Lisa, Daniel Carl Stegemoller and wife Pam and Darin Todd Stegemoller and wife Geneva; a sister, Charlene Childers (James) of Mooresville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Derek Stegemoller (Jolee), Kelsey Herbst (Kyle), Caitlen Stegemoller, Lindsey Murphy (Ben), Gabi Stegemoller, Elizabeth Stegemoller, Dawson Stegemoller, Shanna Forsythe, Tiffanie Krause, (Tim), Stephanie Tash (Joe) and Brian Stegemoller (Missy); and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life memorial will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the activity center at Meadow Lakes retirement community, 200 Meadow Lakes Drive in Mooresville, Indiana, followed by a private family burial service at Floral Park Cemetery near her childhood home in Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or call to make a donation at 1-800-272-3900.
Peggy Wearren
Peggy Wearren, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at her home.
Donald Hart
Donald Hart, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at his home.
