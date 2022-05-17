Donald Wilhelm
Mr. Donald Wilhelm, 81, of Almo, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Spring Creek Healthcare.
Mr. Wilhelm was born on September 22, 1940 in Ventura, CA to the late Charles and Emma Christine Hodges Wilhelm. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of Murray Masonic Lodge #105, Royal Order of Eastern Star and Shriner's. After retiring as Road Supervisor from Caltrans in Ventura, he moved to Murray to watch his grandchildren grow up. He cherished his time visiting and eating lunch with friends at the Senior Citizens Center in Murray. Donald was an avid golfer and will be dearly missed by many.
Those preceding him in death include his parents and a son, Dennis Wilhelm.
He lovingly leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Mrs. Lynn Bullington Wilhelm of Almo; a son, Steve Wilhelm and wife, Gwenda of Almo; grandchildren, Brandon Wilhelm and wife, Cora of Golden Valley, AZ, Justin Wilhelm of Harvest, AL, Brian Wilhelm and fiance, Lauren Wagner of Murray, Adam Wilhelm of Murray, as well as, one great grandchild, Aiden Wilhelm of Goldenville, AZ.
The graveside service with military honors is set for 11 AM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Murray Memorial Gardens. Brett Miles will officiate.
His family welcomes visitors from 4 PM - 6 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Masonic rites will begin at 6 PM.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071 or Murray Masonic Lodge #105, 2036 KY-121 North, Murray, KY 42071.
Clyde Dale ‘CD’ Cook Jr.
Clyde Dale “CD” Cook Jr., 77, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, died Monday May 16, 2022, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Cadiz, Kentucky, to Clyde and Audrey Futrell Cook.
He worked for many years as a lineman, and retired as a contractor for the telephone company at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Dale Cook Sr.; his mother, Audrey Futrell Cook; a daughter, LaTricia Ann Filbeck; a sister, Linda Smith; and a granddaughter, Keely Cook.
Mr. Cook is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda Reed Cook of Elizabethtown; his son, Keith Dale Cook of Elizabethtown,; three daughters, Rhonda (Larry) Foutch of Hazel, KaSandra Cook of Murray and La'Chelle Maturen of Athens, Michigan; his sister, Elizabeth Oakley of Paris, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday May 18, 2022, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, with Dr. Elizabeth Oakley officiating. Burial will be in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Harry Michael ‘Mike’ Dill
Harry Michael “Mike” Dill, 78, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Clarksville, Tennessee.
He was born January 18, 1944, in Gadsden, Alabama, to Harry Malone Dill and Hilda Ledford Dill, who preceded him in death..
Mike received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Mississippi State University. He was an educator and coach, having started his career at Bolton High School and Millington High School in Shelby County, Tennessee in 1967. He was an assistant basketball coach at Mississippi State University from 1973 to 1978 and then an assistant basketball coach at Murray State University from 1978 to 1987. He coached and taught driver education at Calloway County High School until his retirement in 2004. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Hopkinsville.
Mike is survived by his wife, Marilyn Valentine Dill of Hopkinsville, whom he married Aug. 7, 1965, in Slayden, Mississippi; two sons, David Dill and wife Ashley of Nashville, Tennessee, and Chris Dill and wife Michelle of Hopkinsville; one sister, Dianne Drum of Greensboro, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Evanne Dill and fiancé Richard Galat of Denver, Colorado, Watson Dill, of Nashville, and Connor Dill and Emma Dill, both of Hopkinsville.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Private burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday May 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family requests expression of sympathy go to the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville, 1600 Walnut St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240, or the Alumni and Associates of Calloway County, 337 Candlelite Drive, Almo, KY 42020.
Ronald G. Farris
Ronald G. Farris, 77, of Benton, KY died Friday, May 13, 2022 at Mercy Healthcare in Paducah, KY.
Mr. Farris was born on March 26, 1945 in Murray, KY to the late Leon and Dorothy Moore Farris. He was a 1963 graduate of Calloway County High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Farris was constantly helping someone in need whether it was volunteering to transport veterans to medical visits or lending a hand for disaster relief. He was a member of American Legion in Calvert City, as well as, a member of Hamlin Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rose Farris and a sister, Dottie McCuistion.
Those he leaves behind include three sisters, Audrey Farris of Mayfield, Glenna Gant of Murray; Marietta Blanchard (Al) of New Hampshire and eight nieces and nephews.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Ronald Farris is set for 12 PM on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens. His family welcomes visitors from 8 AM until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Arthur Heinz Jr.
Mr. Arthur Heinz, Jr., 88, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Heinz was born on April 2, 1934 in Livingston, Illinois to the late Frank Arthur and Ann Urban Heinz. Arthur earned a Masters Degree in Chemistry from Southern Illinois University. He worked as Director of Ordinance Products with Olin Manufacturing for over 30 years. He loved to hunt, fish and especially loved playing golf. Mr. Heinz was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan and was a member of Hope Harbor Church in Murray. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Elmer Heinz.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of almost 67 years, Mrs. Doris Heinz of Murray; sons, Art Heinz and wife, Kelli of Murray; James Heinz and wife, Elizabeth of Phoenix, AZ, Gary Heinz and wife, Nancy of Charleston, SC; a daughter, Tammy Priest and husband, Ben of Conroe, TX; a sister, Delores Heim of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Tamalyn Resnick and husband, Rhian of Lakeworth, FL, Austin Heinz of Nashville, Samuel Priest and Rachel Rackliffe and husband, Ryan, both of Conroe, TX; Bailey and Joshua Heinz of Phoenix, AZ, Tim Heinz and wife, Sarah of Murray; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kaelyn, Carter, Stella Resnick, Judah and Emerson Priest, Julianna Heinz.
The memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Arthur Heinz is set for 6 PM on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Hope Harbor Church in Murray. Art Heinz will officiate and a private family burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Hope Harbor Church.
Tim ‘Biggen’ Chaney
Tim “Biggen” Chaney, 63, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Charles Richard Cope
Charles Richard Cope, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.