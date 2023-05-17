Patricia O’Neal Shackelford Gust
Patricia O’Neal (Shackelford) Gust, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Murray.
Born February 15, 1948, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of William Berry and Ann Elizabeth Shackelford.
She retired from Briggs & Stratton where she worked in assembly, and she attended Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Katie M. Chapman; her parents; and several brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Gust is survived by her husband of 42 years, Roger J. Gust Sr. of Murray; children, David Dugger of Murray, Timmy Dugger of Murray, Aaron (Darla) Dugger of Murray and Ed (April) Morgan of Paducah; and grandchildren, Katie Dugger, Sam Dugger, Jack Dugger, Adam Dugger, Shayna Dugger and Jeffrey Dugger.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Derik Hall officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Johnny Wayne Colson
Johnny Wayne Colson, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 19, 1954, in Cadiz, Kentucky, to Silburn and Myrtle (Kilgore) Colson.
He retired from Vanderbilt Chemicals in Murray, and was a tobacco and cattle farmer. He was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Otis Colson, Jimmy Colson and Stanley Colson; and by two nephews, Gabriel Colson and Stanley Wade Colson.
Mr. Colson is survived by his wife, Debra Colson of Murray, whom he married Jan. 6, 1998; one son, Aaron Colson and wife Grace of Murray; three sisters, Anice Reed and husband Jay of Santa Cruz, New Mexico, Patty Spencer and husband Daryl of Grand Rivers and Patricia Dunlap of Hazel; three brothers, Charles Colson of Murray, Silburn Colson and wife Shannon of Murray and Ronnie Colson of Cadiz; two grandchildren, Brayden Colson and Beckett Colson, both of Murray; and four nieces and eight nephews.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Gary L. Hopkins
Gary L. Hopkins, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 3, 1943, in Evansville, Indiana, to Alben and Minnie Gambrel Hopkins.
He was a retired fire chief after more than 25 years of service at the Rosemont Illinois Fire Department. When Gary retired, he continued to serve in many local community leader positions. He was also a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, and an avid motorcycle enthusiast as a member of the Kentucky Road Riders Motorcycle Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Fay Hopkins, and two brothers, Steve Hopkins and Michael Hopkins.
Mr. Hopkins is survived by two sons, Mark Hopkins and wife Elizabeth of Auburn, Kansas, and Shawn Hopkins and wife Kate of Washington Island, Wisconsin; and three grandchildren, Garrett Hopkins, Trent Hopkins and Henry Hopkins.
The funeral service will be at 11a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Steven Hunter officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens “Meals on Wheels,” 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Sue Edwards
Mrs. Linda Sue Edwards, 90, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, May 14 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Edwards was born on November 18, 1932, to the late James and Sylvia Dell Stone. Linda retired from the Murray State University Bookstore but also operated East Y Grocery earlier in her life.
Linda enjoyed traveling with her husband Ted, reading, and spending time with her family. She kept up with fashion trends and A lifelong learner, she picked up the game of golf at the age of 80. Mrs. Edwards was a woman of abounding wisdom, strength, and faith. At the time of her passing, Linda was a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Edwards, two children: daughter, Kimberly Jan Bogard, and son, Don Edward Johnson, grandson Brent Johnson, and great-great-granddaughter Layla Crawford. Ms. Edwards lovingly leaves behind her sister, Donna (Gayle) Russel, brother, Gerald (Wanda) Stone, three grandchildren: Derrick (Mandy) Dodd, Tabethia (Stacy) Smith, and Brad (Caressa) Johnson, twelve great-grandchildren, and fourteen great-great children. She will be deeply missed by all.
A celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at a later time.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Linda Edwards by visiting www.imesfh.com and post your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Ralph Edward Cathey
Mr. Ralph Edward Cathey, age 82, died on Monday, May 8,2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Born on November 4,1940 in Murray, he was the son of Leon Cathey and Mary Brandon (Shelton) Cathey.
Ralph’s passion for electronics was sparked at a young age, inspired by the work of Nathan B. Stubblefield. Ralph spent countless hours studying electronics and fixing old TVs and radios. He was very proud of his invention that Bell South tested.
Ralph was a familiar sight around town, often seen riding his bike and sporting a Murray State cap and tee shirt. He attended elementary school at Murray Training School. In 1958, he enrolled in the newly founded School of New Hope. He worked for the library, Arby’s and odd jobs with Mr. Kenneth Owens.
Ralph was deeply loved and cared for by his sister, Debbie and her husband, Mike McClain, who served as his dedicated caretakers. Their love and support allowed Ralph to live a happy and fulfilling life and their care for him was a true testament to the power of family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother L.D. Cathey.
Ralph is survived by his sisters, Debbie (Dr. Michael) McClain, Murray KY and Linda Mahr, Paris TN; nieces, Vickie Edwards, Benton KY, Kelly Farmer, Adams TN, Tasha Hensley, Middletown OH, Trisha Wood, Paris TN. Nephews Corey McClain, Louisville, KY, C A McClain, Murray KY, David Cathey, Lexington, KY, Wayne Cathey, Paris Tn, Bo Mahr, Paris TN.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Murray Memorial Gardens. John Dale will officiate. His family welcomes visitors from 12 pm - 1 pm at Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Humane Society of Calloway County, Suite A 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Watch Center 702 Main St, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Ralph Edward Cathey by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Velie Baletine Eads
Velie Balentine Eads, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Spring Creek Rehabilitation in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Sharon McGrew
A celebration of life is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Elm Grove Baptist Church.