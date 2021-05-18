Leola Stom Lafser
Leola Stom Lafser, 87, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Lafser; her parents, Earl Stom and Mabel Brown; a sister, Earlene Thurmond; a brother, Donald Stom; and a granddaughter, Heather Riley.
Mrs. Lafser is survived by seven children, Ray (Marie) of Naperville, Illinois; Catherine Sames (Johnny Shelby) of Murray; Pete (Gayle) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; James (Cathy) of Versailles; Mike (Holle) of St. Paul, Missouri; John of Saint John’s, Florida; and Mary Lafser of Jacksonville Beach; a sister, Henryetta Camp of Murray; her brother, Mitchell Stom of Murray; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at noon Thursday, May 20, 2021, at St. Leo Catholic Church. A small, private ceremony will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
J Allen Scarborough
J Allen “Meano” Scarborough, 55, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.