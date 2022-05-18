Tim ‘Biggen’ Chaney
Tim “Biggen” Chaney, 63, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 14, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Dec. 9, 1958, in Clinton, Kentucky, to Johnny Chaney and Patricia McGee Chaney.
He was a retired handyman, pastor, and avid pit master, having owned and run several BBQ pits through the years. He loved his family and still loved to BBQ per their request. In his spare time, he loved to fish and go bowling. He loved working with his girls and teaching them the trades of being a handyman. His laugh was contagious. He enjoyed listening to his wife sing, and was a member of the North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Angie Moore.
Mr. Chaney is survived by his wife, Alison Chaney of Kirksey, whom he married Sept. 3, 2005, in West Paducah, Kentucky; three daughters, Tiffany Yarbrough and husband Chad of Bardwell, Kathryn Chaney and better-half David Ross of Mayfield and S. Cheyenne Chaney and fiancé Jacob of Murray; one son, Hans Chaney and wife Mandi of Dawson Springs; two bonus daughters, Ashley Weathers and husband James of Murray and Jordan Eldridge of Hopkinsville; one bonus son, Chris Eldridge and wife Cass of Murray; one sister, Jessica Bruer and husband James of Milburn; eight grandchildren; and one special nephew, Thomas Moore of Milburn.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Sammy Cunningham and Kendrick Lewis officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
The family request that expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Clyde Dale ‘CD’ Cook Jr.
Clyde Dale “CD” Cook Jr., 77, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, died Monday May 16, 2022, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Cadiz, Kentucky, to Clyde and Audrey Futrell Cook.
He worked for many years as a lineman, and retired as a contractor for the telephone company at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Dale Cook Sr.; his mother, Audrey Futrell Cook; a daughter, LaTricia Ann Filbeck; a sister, Linda Smith; and a granddaughter, Keely Cook.
Mr. Cook is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda Reed Cook of Elizabethtown; his son, Keith Dale Cook of Elizabethtown,; three daughters, Rhonda (Larry) Foutch of Hazel, KaSandra Cook of Murray and La'Chelle Maturen of Athens, Michigan; his sister, Elizabeth Oakley of Paris, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, with Dr. Elizabeth Oakley officiating. Burial will be in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Arthur Heinz Jr.
Mr. Arthur Heinz Jr., 88, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Heinz was born on April 2, 1934 in Livingston, Illinois to the late Frank Arthur and Ann Urban Heinz. Arthur earned a Masters Degree in Chemistry from Southern Illinois University. He worked as Director of Ordinance Products with Olin Manufacturing for over 30 years. He loved to hunt, fish and especially loved playing golf. Mr. Heinz was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan and was a member of Hope Harbor Church in Murray. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Elmer Heinz.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of almost 67 years, Mrs. Doris Heinz of Murray; sons, Art Heinz and wife, Kelli of Murray; James Heinz and wife, Elizabeth of Phoenix, AZ, Gary Heinz and wife, Nancy of Charleston, SC; a daughter, Tammy Priest and husband, Ben of Conroe, TX; a sister, Delores Heim of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Tamalyn Resnick and husband, Rhian of Lakeworth, FL, Austin Heinz of Nashville, Samuel Priest and Rachel Rackliffe and husband, Ryan, both of Conroe, TX; Bailey and Joshua Heinz of Phoenix, AZ, Tim Heinz and wife, Sarah of Murray; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kaelyn, Carter, Stella Resnick, Judah and Emerson Priest, Julianna Heinz.
The memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Arthur Heinz is set for 6 PM on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Hope Harbor Church in Murray. Art Heinz will officiate and a private family burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Hope Harbor Church.
Chief Deputy Jody Cash
Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, 44, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.