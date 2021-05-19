Leola Stom Lafser
Leola Stom Lafser, 87, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Lafser and her parents, Earl Stom and Mabel Brown. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Earlene Thurmond, her brother, Donald Stom, and a granddaughter, Heather Riley.
Mrs. Lafser is survived by her seven children, Ray (Marie) of Naperville, Illinois; Catherine Sames (Johnny Shelby) of Murray, Kentucky; Pete (Gayle) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; James (Cathy) of Versailles, Kentucky; Mike (Holle) of St. Paul, Missouri; John of Saint John’s, Florida; and Mary Lafser of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. She is survived by her sister, Henryetta Camp, and her brother, Mitchell Stom, both of Murray, Kentucky. Mrs. Lafser is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lafser had 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at noon Thursday, May 20, 2021, at St. Leo Catholic Church. A small, private ceremony will follow at Murray City Cemetery.
Donald Paschall Hart
Donald Paschall Hart was born Dec. 23, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan.
He was the only child of Adolphus Paschall Hart and Hilda Orr Hart, who preceded him in death. Don’s parents, formerly of Murray, moved to Detroit during the Great Depression to obtain work and a better life economically.
Don, 83, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at his home. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 14 and remained true to his Lord until his death. He was baptized in 1960 at Normandale Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. He joined the U.S. Army on Aug.16, 1955, and served in the following locations: Ft. Ord, California; Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; Ft. Campbell; Ft Bliss, Texas; Germany; Beirut; Lebanon; Montgomery; Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey; and Inchon, Korea. During his Army days, Don was a member of the following Airborne units: 82 Airborne, 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team Rakkasan; and 11th and 188th Airborne. After serving 10 years in the U.S. Army, Don joined the U.S. Air Force and remained in the USAF until his retirement as master sergeant on Sept.1, 1975. He served in the following locations: Langley AFB, Virginia; Nha Trang AB Vietnam; Lindsey AFS Germany; Laredo AFB Texas; and Ft. Campbell. On the day he joined the Air Force, he was raised a Master Mason at Ft. Bliss, Texas. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge 105 in Murray and a current member of Anson Jones Masonic Lodge in Friendswood, Texas, and El Mina Temple, Galveston, Texas, where he was a past president of the Motor Patrol.
After retirement from USAF, he attended Murray State University and was employed as shop foreman of the electronic repair department until December 1977 when he moved to Houston, Texas. He worked for PRC Realty Systems, maintaining computer systems for the Houston Board of Realtors. He also worked quality control with the Houston Lighting and Power Company. In 1988 he had a severe motorcycle accident and was incapacitated for a year. After recovery, Don enrolled at the University of Houston-Clear Lake and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration. After graduation, Don became a substitute teacher within the Friendswood, Texas, South Houston, Texas and Pasadena, Texas school districts. He was a volunteer with the Houston Crisis Hotline and served as a counselor, trainer, fundraiser, board member, and Santa Claus at Christmas for the United Way. During the years in Houston, Don and his wife, Shirley, traveled extensively including trips to Europe, Mexico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and all 50 states within the U.S. After his second retirement in 2007, he and Shirley drove to Fairbanks, Alaska, and on up to the Arctic Circle. In Houston, Don and Shirley were members of Grace Community Church where Don served in several different capacities. He and Shirley were hosts of a church home group that met on a monthly basis for food, prayer and fellowship. After returning to Murray in December 2006, Don and Shirley became members of the Friends of Corvette and were active until Don’s health began to decline. Don was a member of Calvary Temple Church in Murray.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Deborah Jean Mattingly.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shirley Stalls Hart; a son, Donald Hart Jr. (Dana); a stepson, Marty Williams; grandchildren Jesse Outland (Britnei); Michael Outland (Hyahwahnah), Rachel Bruder and Cody Hart; stepgrandchildren, J. Ryan Williams, Shanna Williams and Lorelei Williams; six great-grandchildren, Kori, Jordyn and Jacob Outland, Saydie Hart, Kora Stockwell and Kyelan Howland.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A Masonic service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. Friday May 21, 2021, and will be conducted by the Murray Masonic Lodge F&AM #105. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Darrell Young and Tom Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery with full military honors provided by Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Calvary Temple Church, P.O. Box 655, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.