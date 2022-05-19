Chief Deputy Jody Wayne Cash
Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Wayne Cash, 44, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Marshall County Hospital.
Chief Deputy Cash was born on October 31, 1977 in Princeton, KY to Harold Wayne and Teresa Lane Cash.
Jody was a loving, witty, selfless, adventurous son, husband, father, friend and officer of the law. He was a great friend to many people in good times and bad and truly lived out a servants heart. Chief Deputy Jody Cash graduated from DOCJT, Class #278, worked with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department then Murray State University Police, and went on to complete the Kentucky State Police Academy, graduating with Class #89, as Valedictorian. He retired from KSP with the rank of Sergeant. Currently, he was in law enforcement with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. He loved our Commonwealth, his family, friends, and brothers and sisters of law enforcement and this community and abroad will miss him dearly.
Those preceding him in death include his grandmother, Barbara Lane and grandfathers, Harold "Red" Cash and Harold Lane.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his parents Harold Wayne and Teresa Cash of Princeton; his wife, Michelle Moore Cash of Murray; his son, Jackson Wayne Cash of Murray; his step daughter, Madyson Martin of Murray; his sister, Kelly Byrd and husband, BJ of Princeton; his grandmother, Hilda Cash of Princeton; nieces, Maddie Granstaff and husband, Andrew of New Albany, KY, Annie Byrd and Lily Byrd of Louisville; great niece, Lyda June Granstaff; mother in law, Linda Moore of Murray and brother in law, Sean Moore of Bowling Green.
The funeral service honoring the life of Chief Deputy Jody Cash is set for 1 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University, 1401 KY-121, Murray, KY 42071. Joey Adair will officiate and entombment with honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 4 PM - 8 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Hardin Baptist Church, 6867 US-641, Hardin, KY 42048.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bright Life Farms, 10200 Farmersville Rd, Princeton, KY 42445; Trooper Island, Dale Hollow Lk, Burkesville, KY 42717 and Supporting Heroes, 11400 Decimal Drive, Ste. 1002, P.O. Box 991547, Louisville, KY 40269-1547.
Carol Lee West
Carol Lee West, widow of Henry K. West, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born July 9, 1925, in Hazel, Kentucky.
She moved with her husband and children to Franklin, Kentucky in 1961. She served as Franklin City Clerk for more than 20 years before retiring and returning to Murray. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Murray where she made significant contributions to the church’s sewing and prayer shawl ministries. She was an active member of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Volunteers where she worked in the gift shop for many years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and a great friend.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Kaye West of Louisville and Rita Stephenson of Lexington; grandchildren Brian Stephenson (Tammy) of Lexington, Tag Greathouse of Philadelphia and Hope Storck (Evan) of Louisville; and five great-grandchildren; Elliott Storck, Logan Storck, Bailey Stephenson, Kylie Stephenson and Ansley Stephenson.
Visitation will be from 10 am. until noon Friday, May 20, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held immediately thereafter with James Stahler officiating at Almo Cemetery.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Carol’s favorite charity (training and providing service dogs), Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 or www.guidingeyes.org.
Lt. Col. Bruce William Morrow
Lt. Col. Bruce William Morrow, 75, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Benton.