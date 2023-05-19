Rupert Hale Williams
Rupert Hale Williams, 77, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born June 26, 1945, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Robert Franklin Williams and Katie Alma Ferguson Williams. He retired from the Calloway County Road Department and was a farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Ralph Williams, Phillip Williams, Jesse Williams, Warren Williams, Laverne Williams and Billy Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Sharlyn Williams of Hazel; one daughter, Heather Michele Williams of Fairview, Tennessee; one son, Jason Hale Williams and wife Lisa of Hazel; two step-sons, Randle Daily of Caulfield, Missouri, and Brandon Daily and wife Bethany of Dresden, Tennessee; two sisters, Ruby Hillenburg of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Gail Asbury of Hazel Park, Michigan; two grandchildren, Zachary Tyler Williams of Mayfield and Kaili Thorn and husband Cody of Hazel; three great-grandchildren, Jaydlynn Thorn, Zaden Thorn and Evelyn Thorn; and four step-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the service hour Monday, May 22, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sheree Brandon Story
Sheree Brandon Story, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Dec. 7, 1957, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Max H. Brandon and Barbara Ashcraft Brandon, who preceded her in death.
She retired from Wal-Mart after 38 years and was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Story is survived by her husband, Gregory Mitchell Story, whom she married Oct. 13, 1990, in Murray; one son, Brandon Story of Murray; one sister, Karen Feltner and husband Tim of Woodstock, Georgia; two nieces, Emma Pritchett and husband Joel of Sharpsburg, Georgia, and Rachel Feltner of Smyrna, Georgia; one great-nephew, Graham Pritchett of Sharpsburg; one cousin, Gary Porter of Mooresville, North Carolina; and one sister-in-law, Deanna Chobanian of Canton, Ohio.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler and Tim Feltner officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Murray First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Watson
Larry Watson of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 30, 2023.
He was born Jan. 14, 1945, in Highland Park, Michigan. He was the youngest son of Brooks and Thilda McCallon Watson of Kirksey.
He worked in the automotive industry until retirement. He served in the US Army National Guard and was of Methodist faith.
The loved all sports and was a huge University of Kentucky basketball fan. He graduated from Calloway County High School in 1963, where he was a student athlete, excelling in basketball and baseball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Donald Watson, and a great-nephew, Ricky Watson Jr.
Larry is survived by three sons, Eric (Jenny) of Franklin, Tennessee, Sam (Kayla) of Paris, Tennessee, and Brad Watson of Puryear, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Creek, Cooper, Audrey Ann, Owen and Sophie; one stepson, Matt Nanney of Paris; and one brother, Garry (Joy) Watson of Farmington.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023. For time and place, call 731-336-3657. Burial will take place at a later date.
Velie E. Balentine Eads
Velie E. (Balentine) Eads, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Murray.
Born Nov. 16, 1935, in Trigg County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Audie and Florence (Askew) Balentine.
She retired from Ingram Barge Company, where she worked as a cook and a training officer. Prior to working for Ingram Barge, she was a cook at Kenlake State Park. She was a member and long-time church pianist at Dexter Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerral “Jerry” Eads; and siblings, Ralph Gordon Balentine, Flora Mae Higgins, Dorothy Lucille Baker, Thomas A. Jefferson Balentine, Helen Lurlene Litchfield, William Isaac Balentine and Margie Nell Balentine.
Velie is survived by her children, Kenneth Jones of Murray, Teresa G. (Charles) Joyce of Aurora, Tammy (Teddy) Hicks of Murray, Betty (Steve) Phillips of Aurora and Keith Jones of Murray; brothers, David M. (Gayle) Balentine of Murray, Rev. Elijah H. Balentine of Dexter, and Jerry D. Balentine of Indianapolis, Indiana; a sister, Alice (Homer) McCoy of Murray; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Steve Phillips officiating. Burial followed in New Jenny Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the New Jenny Ridge Cemetery Fund, c/o Shirley Jones, P.O. Box 208, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Betty Cooper
Betty Cooper, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Everett L. Craig
Everett L. Craig, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Johnny Wayne Colson
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes.
Gary L. Hopkins
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the funeral home.
Ralph Edward Cathey
A graveside service is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Patricia O’Neal Shackelford Gust
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the funeral home.