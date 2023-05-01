Belinda Wright Young
Belinda Wright Young, 71, passed away at the home of her daughter, Amy McCoil, in New Iberia, Louisiana, on March 29, 2023.
She was born Feb. 26, 1952, in Garden City, Kansas, to Robert Wright and Florianna (Flo) Wright.
She was retired and enjoyed loving and taking care of elderly friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Greg Wright, and a sister-in-law, Louanne McMinn Wright.
Belinda is survived by her daughter Amy McCoil and grandson Travis Hoffmeyer; a sister, Pam Williams and husband Joey of Murray; a half-sister Misty Wright of Owensboro; brothers, Timothy Wright and Kevin Wright; and nieces and nephews, Gina Masterson, Kellie Kelly and husband Benji, Doug Wright, Mindy DeShields and husband Scott, Katelyn Kelly, Jax DeShields and Lilly DeShields.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mary Evelyn Harding
Mrs. Mary Evelyn Harding, 99, of Farmington, KY passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield, KY.
Mary was born October 17, 1923 in Graves County to the late Elwood and Nola Cagle Dick. She was a member of Bell City Baptist Church.
Those preceding her in death include her husband, Mr. James Harding; a son, Donnie Boyd Harding; a daughter, Sara Jean Harding; a brother, Melvin Dick; a sister, Lucy Lee McManus; a great granddaughter, Brittany Cook, in addition to her parents.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are two grandchildren, Shane Harding (Shelly) of Clinton, KY, Steve Harding (Gina) of Bunnlevel, NC; five great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Mary Evelyn Harding is set for 2 pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Story Chapel Cemetery.
Her family welcomes visitors from 12 pm- 2 pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Story Chapel Cemetery Fund.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Story Chapel Cemetery Fund.
Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for her family.
Barbara Williams
Barbara Williams, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Beth Scott
Beth Scott, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Glenn H. Tucker
Glenn H. Tucker, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.