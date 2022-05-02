Nancy Ruth Rhodes
Nancy Ruth Rhodes, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 22, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Melvin Morton and Eunice Grogan Morton.
She retired from Mattel and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas Rhodes; one son, Gregory Thomas Rhodes; a sister, Sue Hargis; and a special friend, Gerald Paschall.
Mrs. Rhodes is survived by one daughter, Felecia Robertson and husband Ed Jamerson of Benton, Illinois; one son, Roger Rhodes and wife Debbie of Hazel; four grandchildren, Michael Rhodes and fiancé Mischa of San Antonio, Texas, Summer Dunn and husband Ashley of Dexter, Austin Eaves and wife Megan of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Amber Eaves and husband Darrell of Paducah; six great-grandchildren, Kylie, Jayden, Jacey, Austin, Ian and Shawn; daughter-in-law, Lita Rhodes of Hazel; a niece, Cindy Denfip and family of Draffenville; and the extended families of Terry Lynn Paschall and Jeffrey Paschall.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles and Mike Rhodes officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Diana Lee Riedel
Diana Lee Riedel, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Born July 2, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Jessee O. Chipman and Dorothy Ritter Chipman.
She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
She lived in Southeastern Wisconsin for half of her life and worked various secretarial and bookkeeping positions throughout her career. She also spent the early part of her adult life breeding and showing champion German Shepherd and Cairn Terrier dogs alongside her husband Richard, and her son Brian.The Riedel family and Diana’s mother moved to Florida from Wisconsin in 1988, and after only two and one-half years, moved to Murray in 1991 at the encouragement of a family member who already resided here. Once here, Diana worked at Southeastern Book Company for 15 years. Although retired at the time of her death, she was still doing bookkeeping for a few local businesses.
Her interests included reading (especially books by Tom Clancy and the like), British television shows, bird watching, and being a loving and devoted mother and grandmother to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Riedel; son Richard Brian Riedel; her parents; and her only sibling, brother Jessee R. Chipman.
Diana is survived by her daughter, Cheri LeeAnn Grant (Eddie) of Murray; one granddaughter, Tatum Decker; and one grandson, Camden Grant.
A funeral mass was at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church with a meal provided after the service. Visitation was from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the church. A private interment will be held in Murray Memorial Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to her grandchildren’s college funds may be sent to 1605 Magnolia Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Mary Evelyn Cassity
Mary Evelyn Cassity, 84, of the Aurora community of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
A native of the Aurora community, she was the daughter of Oliver Clyde and Vena Pearl Nimmo Jones.
She was a 1955 graduate of Hardin High School and attended Draughon's Business Colliege. She was a homemaker, a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church, and attended Ferguson Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hayden Cassity.
Mrs. Cassity is survived by two sons, Dr. David (Lisa) Cassity of Benton and Mark Cassity of Murray; one sister, Fran Beale of Benton; and two grandchildren, William (Abbie) Cassity and Julie (Aaron) Clayton.
The funeral service was at noon Friday, April 29, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Jeremy Hudgin officiating. Burial followed in Ferguson Springs Cemetery. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until noon Friday, April 29,, 2022, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton was in charge of arrangements.
Nyoka Ann McBee Coles
Nyoka Ann McBee Coles, 69, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence.
She retired from Paris Landing State Park Inn, where she worked in the housekeeping department. She was member of TVCC in Paris. Her hobbies included watching soap operas, gardening and collecting angels. Her reason for retiring and her passion was keeping and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She married Reggie Coles of Paris, who survives, on July 30, 1982..
Born January 18, 1953, in Murray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Noah McBee and Alta Katherine Haynes McBee, who preceded her in death..
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Melissa (Billy) Bowen of Paris, Regina (Rudi) Schrader of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Waylon (Angela) Rushing of Paris; two sisters, Frances (Bill) Wells and Peggy (James) Travis, both of Paris; two brothers, Ira McBee of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Andy (Carol) McBee of Buchanan; nine grandchildren, Stephanie (Jakob) Gordon, Adreanna Rushing, Mistie Bowen, Katelon (Jake) Knox, Jayson Bowen, Damian Rushing, Joey (Robin Serrano) Bowen, Hunter Kee, and Brett Box; and four great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Violet Warren.
Funeral services will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Jakob Gordon, Rudi Schrader, Jayson Bowen, Billy Bowen, Joey Bowen, Andy McBee and Ira McBee. Damian Rushing, serving in the US Air Force, stationed overseas, will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.
Eddie Schwettman
Eddie Schwettman, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at The Farms in Puryear, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Michelle Phillips
Michelle Phillips, 40, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Barbara B. Gray
Barbara B. Gray, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.